Voyage Sonore Bâtiment sportif Romans-sur-Isère

Voyage Sonore

Bâtiment sportif 87 avenue Adolphe Figuet Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

tarif unique

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-16 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-16

Nadia et Baptiste vous emmèment dans leur univers sonore pour un temps de détente

.

Bâtiment sportif 87 avenue Adolphe Figuet Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 57 80 69 dronendrome@gmail.com

English :

Nadia and Baptiste will take you into their world of sound for a moment of relaxation

German :

Nadia und Baptiste entführen Sie in ihr Klanguniversum für eine Zeit der Entspannung

Italiano :

Nadia e Baptiste vi porteranno nel loro mondo sonoro per un momento di relax

Espanol :

Nadia y Baptiste le llevarán a su mundo sonoro para un momento de relajación

L’événement Voyage Sonore Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-10-17 par Valence Romans Tourisme