Voyage Sonore Bâtiment sportif Romans-sur-Isère
Voyage Sonore Bâtiment sportif Romans-sur-Isère dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
Voyage Sonore
Bâtiment sportif 87 avenue Adolphe Figuet Romans-sur-Isère Drôme
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
tarif unique
jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-16 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-16
Nadia et Baptiste vous emmèment dans leur univers sonore pour un temps de détente
Bâtiment sportif 87 avenue Adolphe Figuet Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 57 80 69 dronendrome@gmail.com
English :
Nadia and Baptiste will take you into their world of sound for a moment of relaxation
German :
Nadia und Baptiste entführen Sie in ihr Klanguniversum für eine Zeit der Entspannung
Italiano :
Nadia e Baptiste vi porteranno nel loro mondo sonoro per un momento di relax
Espanol :
Nadia y Baptiste le llevarán a su mundo sonoro para un momento de relajación
