Voyage tambour chamanique Montfaucon-en-Velay

Voyage tambour chamanique avec Béatrice Lambert Chaman de 14h à 16h à l’Espace Plurimed 2 résa 06 1 5 68 38 36-30€

English :

Voyage tambour chamanique with Béatrice Lambert Chaman from 2pm to 4pm at Espace Plurimed 2 resa 06 1 5 68 38 36-30?

German :

Schamanische Trommelreise mit Béatrice Lambert Schamanin von 14h bis 16h im Espace Plurimed 2 resa 06 1 5 68 38 36-30?

Italiano :

Voyage tambour chamanique avec Béatrice Lambert Chaman dalle 14.00 alle 16.00 presso Espace Plurimed 2 booking 06 1 5 68 38 36-30?

Espanol :

Voyage tambour chamanique avec Béatrice Lambert Chaman de 14:00 a 16:00 h en el Espace Plurimed 2 booking 06 1 5 68 38 36-30?

