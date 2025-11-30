Voyage tambour chamanique Montfaucon-en-Velay
Voyage tambour chamanique Montfaucon-en-Velay dimanche 30 novembre 2025.
Voyage tambour chamanique
Montfaucon-en-Velay Haute-Loire
Voyage tambour chamanique avec Béatrice Lambert Chaman de 14h à 16h à l’Espace Plurimed 2 résa 06 1 5 68 38 36-30€
Montfaucon-en-Velay 43290 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 15 68 38 36
English :
Voyage tambour chamanique with Béatrice Lambert Chaman from 2pm to 4pm at Espace Plurimed 2 resa 06 1 5 68 38 36-30?
German :
Schamanische Trommelreise mit Béatrice Lambert Schamanin von 14h bis 16h im Espace Plurimed 2 resa 06 1 5 68 38 36-30?
Italiano :
Voyage tambour chamanique avec Béatrice Lambert Chaman dalle 14.00 alle 16.00 presso Espace Plurimed 2 booking 06 1 5 68 38 36-30?
Espanol :
Voyage tambour chamanique avec Béatrice Lambert Chaman de 14:00 a 16:00 h en el Espace Plurimed 2 booking 06 1 5 68 38 36-30?
L’événement Voyage tambour chamanique Montfaucon-en-Velay a été mis à jour le 2025-11-07 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme