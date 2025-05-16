Vrai Tremplin à Concots – Le Mûrier Concots, 16 mai 2025 19:00, Concots.

Lot

Vrai Tremplin à Concots Le Mûrier 136 place Jules Cubaynes Concots Lot

Le soleil sera au rendez-vous samedi pour découvrir qui complètera l’affiche du Vrai Repaire cette année !

Voici les 4 artistes qui vont vous faire passer une bonne soirée Ben & Mylène Ayema Manefa Brotherwood.

Ça se passe en collaboration avec le bar Le Mûrier à Concots !

Restauration sur place

Ramène tes potes et ta bonne humeur pour soutenir la scène locale et découvrir les talents de demain !

Le Mûrier 136 place Jules Cubaynes

Concots 46260 Lot Occitanie levrairepaire@gmail.com

English :

The sun will be out on Saturday to discover who will complete the Vrai Repaire line-up this year!

Here are the 4 artists who are sure to make your night: Ben & Mylène Ayema Manefa Brotherwood.

In collaboration with Le Mûrier bar in Concots!

On-site catering

Bring your mates and your good mood to support the local scene and discover the talents of tomorrow!

German :

Die Sonne wird am Samstag scheinen, um herauszufinden, wer das diesjährige Plakat des Vrai Repaire vervollständigen wird!

Hier sind die 4 Künstler, die Ihnen einen tollen Abend bereiten werden: Ben & Mylène Ayema Manefa Brotherwood.

Das Ganze findet in Zusammenarbeit mit der Bar Le Mûrier in Concots statt!

Verpflegung vor Ort

Bring deine Kumpels und deine gute Laune mit, um die lokale Szene zu unterstützen und die Talente von morgen zu entdecken!

Italiano :

Sabato ci sarà il sole per scoprire chi completerà la line-up di Vrai Repaire quest’anno!

Ecco i 4 artisti che vi faranno divertire: Ben & Mylène Ayema Manefa Brotherwood.

Il tutto in collaborazione con il bar Le Mûrier di Concots!

Ristorazione in loco

Portate i vostri amici e il vostro buon umore per sostenere la scena locale e scoprire i talenti di domani!

Espanol :

El sábado saldrá el sol para descubrir quiénes completarán este año el cartel del Vrai Repaire

Estos son los 4 artistas que harán que te lo pases en grande: Ben & Mylène Ayema Manefa Brotherwood.

Todo ello en colaboración con el bar Le Mûrier de Concots

Catering in situ

Traiga a sus amigos y su buen humor para apoyar la escena local y descubrir los talentos del mañana

L’événement Vrai Tremplin à Concots Concots a été mis à jour le 2025-05-13 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot