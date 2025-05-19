VTT All Mountain / enduro : Boenlesgrab Wintzfelden Lautenbach Buhl Haut-Rhin, 7 juin 2025, Buhl.
VTT All Mountain / enduro : Boenlesgrab Wintzfelden Lautenbach
VTT All Mountain / enduro : Boenlesgrab Wintzfelden Lautenbach Rue de la carrière 68530 Buhl Haut-Rhin Grand Est
Durée : 240 Distance : 20000.0 Tarif :
Un circuit varié avec des passages techniques en descente type enduro/AM
http://www.tourisme-guebwiller.fr/ +33 3 89 76 10 63
English :
A varied circuit with technical enduro/AM-type downhill sections
Deutsch :
Eine abwechslungsreiche Strecke mit technischen Passagen bergab Typ Enduro/AM
Italiano :
Un circuito vario con tratti tecnici in discesa di tipo enduro/AM
Español :
Un circuito variado con tramos técnicos de descenso tipo enduro/AM
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-07 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace