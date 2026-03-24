Walk and Tea with Christine The Roche Jagu Gardens

Domaine de la Roche-Jagu Ploëzal Côtes-d’Armor

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-06 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-06 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-06

Venez pratiquer l’anglais avec une balade dans les jardins du Domaine de la Roche-Jagu, et boire un thé au Petit-Jagu. Nature and History Walk around the Roche-Jagu gardens, followed by a tea at Le Petit-Jagu! .

Domaine de la Roche-Jagu Ploëzal 22260 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 6 75 88 67 13

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English :

L’événement Walk and Tea with Christine The Roche Jagu Gardens Ploëzal a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Office de tourisme de Guingamp Baie de Paimpol