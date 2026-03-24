Walk and Tea with Christine The Roche Jagu Gardens Ploëzal
Walk and Tea with Christine The Roche Jagu Gardens Ploëzal lundi 6 avril 2026.
Walk and Tea with Christine The Roche Jagu Gardens
Domaine de la Roche-Jagu Ploëzal Côtes-d’Armor
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-06 14:00:00
fin : 2026-04-06 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-06
Venez pratiquer l’anglais avec une balade dans les jardins du Domaine de la Roche-Jagu, et boire un thé au Petit-Jagu. Nature and History Walk around the Roche-Jagu gardens, followed by a tea at Le Petit-Jagu! .
Domaine de la Roche-Jagu Ploëzal 22260 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 6 75 88 67 13
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English :
L’événement Walk and Tea with Christine The Roche Jagu Gardens Ploëzal a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Office de tourisme de Guingamp Baie de Paimpol
À voir aussi à Ploëzal (Côtes-d'Armor)
- Initiation au chant des oiseaux Lieu-dit La Roche Jagu Ploëzal 4 avril 2026
- Fête des Jardins Ploëzal 25 avril 2026
- Walk and Tea with Christine The Roche Jagu Gardens Ploëzal 27 mai 2026