Webinar – Master in Management HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas Mercredi 15 octobre, 14h00 On registration

Webinar HEC Paris – Master in Management

On the 15th of October 2025, our recruitment team will be holding an online information session to share with you all the details you need to know about the Master in Management.

Register and join us online at 2:00PM (Paris time) to get your questions answered.

The webinar will start with a presentation of the program, followed by an interactive Q&A open to anyone watching.

The recording of the session will be sent to the registered participants after the session.

One of the world’s best business schools, HEC Paris is a leader in research and education in management sciences. We offer a unique portfolio of programs designed for a carefully selected student body.

Explore the diversity and richness of our school and all it has to offer.

HEC Paris offers a complete and unique range of business programs for the most talented students and leaders from around the world. There are over 4,500 participants enrolled in our degree programs, 500 participants in the Summer School, and 8,000 participants in the Executive Education programs every year.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2025-10-15T14:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2025-10-15T15:00:00.000+02:00

https://www.hec.edu/en/master-s-programs/meet-us/webinar-master-management

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Les Metz Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines