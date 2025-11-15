Week-end à Brive-la-Gaillarde

CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-24

fin : 2026-01-25

Date(s) :

2026-01-24

Visite de la féérie des lanternes avec diner sur place.

Nuitée à l’hôtel avec petit-déj.

Visite guidée de Brive-la-Gaillarde et de Collongues-la-Rouge.

Déjeuner dans un restaurant.

.

CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac 65230 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 35 51 78 transportsdossat65@gmail.com

English :

Visit to the Lantern Fairy with dinner on site.

Overnight at hotel with breakfast.

Guided tour of Brive-la-Gaillarde and Collongues-la-Rouge.

Lunch in a restaurant.

German :

Besuch des Laternenzaubers mit Abendessen vor Ort.

Übernachtung im Hotel mit Frühstück.

Geführte Besichtigung von Brive-la-Gaillarde und Collongues-la-Rouge.

Mittagessen in einem Restaurant.

Italiano :

Visita alla fiaba delle lanterne con cena in loco.

Pernottamento in hotel con prima colazione.

Visita guidata di Brive-la-Gaillarde e Collongues-la-Rouge.

Pranzo in ristorante.

Espanol :

Visita al cuento de hadas de las linternas con cena in situ.

Alojamiento en el hotel con desayuno.

Visita guiada de Brive-la-Gaillarde y Collongues-la-Rouge.

Almuerzo en restaurante.

L’événement Week-end à Brive-la-Gaillarde Castelnau-Magnoac a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65