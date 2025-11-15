Week-end à Brive-la-Gaillarde Castelnau-Magnoac
Week-end à Brive-la-Gaillarde Castelnau-Magnoac samedi 24 janvier 2026.
Week-end à Brive-la-Gaillarde
CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-24
fin : 2026-01-25
Date(s) :
2026-01-24
Visite de la féérie des lanternes avec diner sur place.
Nuitée à l’hôtel avec petit-déj.
Visite guidée de Brive-la-Gaillarde et de Collongues-la-Rouge.
Déjeuner dans un restaurant.
.
CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac 65230 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 35 51 78 transportsdossat65@gmail.com
English :
Visit to the Lantern Fairy with dinner on site.
Overnight at hotel with breakfast.
Guided tour of Brive-la-Gaillarde and Collongues-la-Rouge.
Lunch in a restaurant.
German :
Besuch des Laternenzaubers mit Abendessen vor Ort.
Übernachtung im Hotel mit Frühstück.
Geführte Besichtigung von Brive-la-Gaillarde und Collongues-la-Rouge.
Mittagessen in einem Restaurant.
Italiano :
Visita alla fiaba delle lanterne con cena in loco.
Pernottamento in hotel con prima colazione.
Visita guidata di Brive-la-Gaillarde e Collongues-la-Rouge.
Pranzo in ristorante.
Espanol :
Visita al cuento de hadas de las linternas con cena in situ.
Alojamiento en el hotel con desayuno.
Visita guiada de Brive-la-Gaillarde y Collongues-la-Rouge.
Almuerzo en restaurante.
