Week-end Champignons Salle Polyvalente Rilhac-Lastours
Week-end Champignons Salle Polyvalente Rilhac-Lastours samedi 18 octobre 2025.
Week-end Champignons
Salle Polyvalente Bourg de Lastours Rilhac-Lastours Haute-Vienne
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-18
fin : 2025-10-19
Date(s) :
2025-10-18
La Soupape Sauvage en partenariat avec la Société Mycologique du Limousin vous propose un week-end placé sous le signe des champignons.
Au programme
– Expo champignons samedi de 14h à 18h / dimanche de 10h à 18h.
– Balade-cueillette champignons samedi à 10h et 14h30 et dimanche à 10h.
– Conférence sur les intoxications accidentelles par les champignons samedi à 18h. .
Salle Polyvalente Bourg de Lastours Rilhac-Lastours 87800 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 67 66 71 47 lasoupapesauvage@gmail.com
English : Week-end Champignons
German : Week-end Champignons
Italiano :
Espanol : Week-end Champignons
L’événement Week-end Champignons Rilhac-Lastours a été mis à jour le 2025-09-22 par OT Pays de Nexon Monts de Châlus