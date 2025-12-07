Week-end Classique Marie-Josèphe JUDE et Michel BÉROFF Le Palais Royan

Le Palais 42 avenue des Congrès Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Pianistes émérites, Marie-Josèphe Jude et Michel Béroff forment un couple de musiciens dont le charisme et l’intelligence musicale ont illuminé les plus grandes scènes mondiales.

Le Palais 42 avenue des Congrès Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 23 00 00 accueil.pdc@royanatlantique.fr

English :

Pianists of distinction, Marie-Josèphe Jude and Michel Béroff form a pair of musicians whose charisma and musical intelligence have lit up the world?s greatest stages.

German :

Marie-Josèphe Jude und Michel Béroff sind hervorragende Pianisten und bilden ein Musikerpaar, dessen Charisma und musikalische Intelligenz die größten Bühnen der Welt erleuchtet haben.

Italiano :

Pianisti di spicco, Marie-Josèphe Jude e Michel Béroff sono una coppia di musicisti il cui carisma e intelligenza musicale hanno illuminato i più grandi palcoscenici del mondo.

Espanol :

Pianistas de excepción, Marie-Josèphe Jude y Michel Béroff son una pareja de músicos cuyo carisma e inteligencia musical han iluminado los más grandes escenarios del mundo.

L’événement Week-end Classique Marie-Josèphe JUDE et Michel BÉROFF Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-31 par Royan Atlantique