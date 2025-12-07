Week-end Classique Marie-Josèphe JUDE et Michel BÉROFF Le Palais Royan
Week-end Classique Marie-Josèphe JUDE et Michel BÉROFF Le Palais Royan dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Week-end Classique Marie-Josèphe JUDE et Michel BÉROFF
Le Palais 42 avenue des Congrès Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-07
fin : 2025-12-07
Date(s) :
2025-12-07
Pianistes émérites, Marie-Josèphe Jude et Michel Béroff forment un couple de musiciens dont le charisme et l’intelligence musicale ont illuminé les plus grandes scènes mondiales.
.
Le Palais 42 avenue des Congrès Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 23 00 00 accueil.pdc@royanatlantique.fr
English :
Pianists of distinction, Marie-Josèphe Jude and Michel Béroff form a pair of musicians whose charisma and musical intelligence have lit up the world?s greatest stages.
German :
Marie-Josèphe Jude und Michel Béroff sind hervorragende Pianisten und bilden ein Musikerpaar, dessen Charisma und musikalische Intelligenz die größten Bühnen der Welt erleuchtet haben.
Italiano :
Pianisti di spicco, Marie-Josèphe Jude e Michel Béroff sono una coppia di musicisti il cui carisma e intelligenza musicale hanno illuminato i più grandi palcoscenici del mondo.
Espanol :
Pianistas de excepción, Marie-Josèphe Jude y Michel Béroff son una pareja de músicos cuyo carisma e inteligencia musical han iluminado los más grandes escenarios del mundo.
L’événement Week-end Classique Marie-Josèphe JUDE et Michel BÉROFF Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-31 par Royan Atlantique