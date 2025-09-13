Week-end Copa Rock n’Roll Polo Club Saint-André-d’Hébertot

Week-end Copa Rock n’Roll Polo Club Saint-André-d’Hébertot samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Week-end Copa Rock n’Roll

Polo Club Haras du Domador Saint-André-d’Hébertot Calvados

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-13

fin : 2025-09-14

2025-09-13

Tournoi de polo et concert

Samedi soir, concert de The Weird Band,

Dimanche Tournoi de polo 4/0

Bar et Asado (25 € sur réservation) .

Polo Club Haras du Domador Saint-André-d’Hébertot 14130 Calvados Normandie +33 6 78 59 84 58

English : Week-end Copa Rock n’Roll

Saturday evening, concert by The Weird Band,

Sunday 4/0 polo tournament

Bar and Asado (20 ? on reservation)

German : Week-end Copa Rock n’Roll

Poloturnier und Konzert

Italiano :

Torneo di polo e concerto

Espanol :

Torneo de polo y concierto

