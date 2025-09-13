Week-end Copa Rock n’Roll Polo Club Saint-André-d’Hébertot
Week-end Copa Rock n’Roll Polo Club Saint-André-d’Hébertot samedi 13 septembre 2025.
Week-end Copa Rock n’Roll
Polo Club Haras du Domador Saint-André-d’Hébertot Calvados
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-13
fin : 2025-09-14
2025-09-13
Tournoi de polo et concert
Samedi soir, concert de The Weird Band,
Dimanche Tournoi de polo 4/0
Bar et Asado (25 € sur réservation) .
Polo Club Haras du Domador Saint-André-d’Hébertot 14130 Calvados Normandie +33 6 78 59 84 58
English : Week-end Copa Rock n’Roll
Saturday evening, concert by The Weird Band,
Sunday 4/0 polo tournament
Bar and Asado (20 ? on reservation)
German : Week-end Copa Rock n’Roll
Poloturnier und Konzert
Italiano :
Torneo di polo e concerto
Espanol :
Torneo de polo y concierto
