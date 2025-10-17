WEEK END DÉCOUVREZ L’ART D’ÊTRE SOI Fuilla
WEEK END DÉCOUVREZ L’ART D’ÊTRE SOI Fuilla vendredi 17 octobre 2025.
WEEK END DÉCOUVREZ L’ART D’ÊTRE SOI
41 Anc. Chem. de Villefranche Fuilla Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 70 – 70 – 70
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-17
fin : 2025-10-19
Date(s) :
2025-10-17
Ateliers Do-In, Yoga nidra, toucher bienveillant….
2 méditations Hand pan, Mars Drum et Bols Chantants
4 repas végétariens et bio
Hébergement sur place possible
.
41 Anc. Chem. de Villefranche Fuilla 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 41 26 82 24 festivalmusiquerotja@gmail.com
English :
Workshops: Do-In, Yoga nidra, loving touch….
2 meditations: Hand Pan, Mars Drum and Singing Bowls
4 vegetarian and organic meals
On-site accommodation available
German :
Workshops: Do-In, Yoga Nidra, wohlwollende Berührung….
2 Meditationen: Hand pan, Mars Drum und Klangschalen
4 vegetarische und biologische Mahlzeiten
Unterkunft vor Ort möglich
Italiano :
Laboratori: Do-In, Yoga nidra, tocco gentile….
2 meditazioni: Hand Pan, Tamburo di Marte e Singing Bowls
4 pasti vegetariani e biologici
Alloggio in loco disponibile
Espanol :
Talleres: Do-In, Yoga nidra, toque suave….
2 meditaciones: Hand Pan, Mars Drum y Singing Bowls
4 comidas vegetarianas y ecológicas
Alojamiento en las instalaciones
L’événement WEEK END DÉCOUVREZ L’ART D’ÊTRE SOI Fuilla a été mis à jour le 2025-10-01 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO