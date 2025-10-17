WEEK END DÉCOUVREZ L’ART D’ÊTRE SOI Fuilla

vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

WEEK END DÉCOUVREZ L’ART D’ÊTRE SOI

41 Anc. Chem. de Villefranche Fuilla Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 70 – 70 – 70

Début : 2025-10-17

fin : 2025-10-19

2025-10-17

Ateliers Do-In, Yoga nidra, toucher bienveillant….

2 méditations Hand pan, Mars Drum et Bols Chantants

4 repas végétariens et bio

Hébergement sur place possible

41 Anc. Chem. de Villefranche Fuilla 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 41 26 82 24 festivalmusiquerotja@gmail.com

English :

Workshops: Do-In, Yoga nidra, loving touch….

2 meditations: Hand Pan, Mars Drum and Singing Bowls

4 vegetarian and organic meals

On-site accommodation available

German :

Workshops: Do-In, Yoga Nidra, wohlwollende Berührung….

2 Meditationen: Hand pan, Mars Drum und Klangschalen

4 vegetarische und biologische Mahlzeiten

Unterkunft vor Ort möglich

Italiano :

Laboratori: Do-In, Yoga nidra, tocco gentile….

2 meditazioni: Hand Pan, Tamburo di Marte e Singing Bowls

4 pasti vegetariani e biologici

Alloggio in loco disponibile

Espanol :

Talleres: Do-In, Yoga nidra, toque suave….

2 meditaciones: Hand Pan, Mars Drum y Singing Bowls

4 comidas vegetarianas y ecológicas

Alojamiento en las instalaciones

L’événement WEEK END DÉCOUVREZ L’ART D’ÊTRE SOI Fuilla a été mis à jour le 2025-10-01 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO