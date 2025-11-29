Week-end d’Inauguration Exposition Chemical Kitchen Cheeese ! Jarville-la-Malgrange

Week-end d’Inauguration Exposition Chemical Kitchen Cheeese !

À l’occasion de l’expo Chemical Kitchen, venez découvrir les cultures vivantes et actives… Levures, moisissures, fromages, on vous explique tout sur les différentes fermentations qui ravissent finalement nos papilles. Ateliers scientifiques, dégustations savoureuses et photographie crémeuse sont au programme. Dites cheeeese !

DEMONSTRATIONS ET VENTES

– CLUB FERMENTATION ENSAIA Étudiant·e·s de l’ENSAIA

Rejoignez un club (r)affiné pour en apprendre davantage sur le fromage, la fermentation et des recettes accessibles à tous·tes. Profitez-en pour découvrir leurs produits grâce à une vente de fromages en provenance de la ferme de la Bouzule (Champenoux).

– ROSES DE SABLES EN CHOCOLATS Étudiant·e·s du Lycée Stanislas section boulangerie

Les fêtes de fin d’année approchent alors quoi de mieux que d’apprendre à réaliser des bouchées de bonbons en chocolat. Découvrez la technique de ces élèves et participez à des ateliers pratiques en famille (dès 6 ans).

– LA FABRICATION DU KOMBUCHA Jérémy Brouillot, fondateur de T’Chanami

Un atelier pour mixologue débutant ! Où l’on découvre comment le thé associé à des bactéries, des levures et du sucre font bon ménage pour donner une boisson étonnante !

– OBSERVATION DE FERMENTATION D’UN MOUT DE CÉRÉALES Brasserie Coin Coin

Blonde, brune, blanche, rousse… il existe une multitude de bières aux saveurs bien différentes et à consommer avec modération. Grâce à la brasserie, découvrez quelles sont les matières premières utilisées pour réaliser cette boisson et notamment le rôle des levures et leurs atouts.

INSTANTS CRÉATIFS

– COUP DE TORCHON Par Spray Lab Centre Culturel Georges Pomp It Up

Atelier de sérigraphie en continu. Venez avec vos torchons ou tabliers (100% coton) pour réaliser une sérigraphie originale aux couleurs de l’exposition.

– LA TÊTE DANS LE BOCAL Photobooth par Bout d’essai

Tu rêves d’être un cornichon ? Viens te faire mettre en conserve avec style ! Zéro additif, 100% toi. Une séance photo décalée, drôle et un brin piquant où ta tête finit dans un bocal (sans vinaigre, promis). Une photo à conserver précieusement au frais, sans date de péremption et à consommer sans modération.

– DJ SET DO THE FUNKY CHICKEN ! Par Dr. Pretorius

Rendez-vous samedi de 17h à 20h pour un Dj set savoureux, entre pépites éclectiques et sélections épicées à souhait ! Préparez vos oreilles, ça va toaster !

– GRAVURE SUR MOUSSE Par Marine Richardier

À l’aide de microscopes, observez les micro-organismes fascinants responsables de la fermentation et réalisez un motif en gravure pour les représenter.

ATELIERS GUSTATIFS

– ROULE QUI PEUT ! Rouelle et Radis

Qui roulera le mieux, le plus vite et sans tout faire tomber ? Ce concours culinaire délirant est ouvert à tous·tes, sans inscription ni stress ! Au menu un samossa triangle parfait, un rouleau de printemps tout en douceur, et un cône sucré fondant au caramel miso. Trois roulés, un chrono, et une bonne dose de rires et de gourmandise ! Dégustations en direct, démonstrations et petits cadeaux pour les plus rapides.

– WIKI CHEESE

Un atelier de contribution spécialement conçu pour les mordu·e·s de Wikipédia et les amoureux·ses des fromages (oui, ça existe!).

MEDIATIONS SCIENTIFIQUES

– À LA DECOUVERTE DU LAIT FERMENTÉ ! Lou Leguevel, Louanne Botta, étudiantes à l’IUT Brabois Génie biologique

Rencontre avec deux futures diététiciennes pleines d’énergie pour explorer les secrets du lait fermenté ! Entre quizz et surprises, vous apprendrez comment le lait se transforme en yaourt, kéfir ou fromage blanc… et pourquoi ces nouveaux produits sont de vrais alliés pour notre santé !

– PAS DE FROMAGE SANS PAIN ! Le Féru des sciences

PRESENTATION Découvrez le secret de la pâte qui gonfle et du pain qui lève ! Une plongée dans le monde fascinant des levures, ces micro-organismes qui transforment la farine en une délicieuse miche. Une aventure scientifique à savourer, entre fermentation et gourmandise.

– LACTOFERMENTATION, UN AUTRE MOYEN DE CONSERVER Arnaud Delacour

Immersion gourmande dans l’univers de la lactofermentation, une technique de conservation oubliée depuis un siècle et qui est pourtant utilisable au quotidien.

MINI CONF’ SAVOUREUSES

– PRODUITS LAITIERS FERMENTES TRADITIONNELS D’ASIE CENTRALE Almagul Baubekova, microbiologiste

– LES ROMAINS ONT-ILS DISPARU À CAUSE DE LEUR REGIME ALIMENTAIRE ? Elisabetta Interdonatto, enseignante chercheuse et archéologue. Alice Mougenot, diététicienne et nutritionnisteTout public

1 avenue Général de Gaulle Jarville-la-Malgrange 54140 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 15 27 70

English :

Come and discover living, active cultures at the Chemical Kitchen exhibition… Yeasts, molds, cheeses: we’ll tell you all about the different fermentations that ultimately delight our taste buds. Scientific workshops, tasty tastings and creamy photography are on the program. Say cheeeese!

DEMONSTRATIONS AND SALES

– ENSAIA FERMENTATION CLUB ENSAIA students

Join a (r)affiné club to learn more about cheese, fermentation and recipes accessible to all. Take the opportunity to discover their products through a sale of cheeses from the Bouzule farm (Champenoux).

– ROSES DE SABLES EN CHOCOLATS? Lycée Stanislas students bakery section

With the festive season just around the corner, what better time to learn how to make bite-sized chocolate sweets? Discover the techniques of these students and take part in hands-on workshops with the whole family (from 6 years upwards).

– KOMBUCHA MAKING Jérémy Brouillot, founder of T?Chanami

A workshop for beginner mixologists! Discover how tea, bacteria, yeast and sugar work together to create an amazing drink!

– OBSERVATION OF THE FERMENTATION OF A CEREAL MOUT Brasserie Coin Coin

Blonde, brown, white, red? there are a multitude of beers with very different flavors, all to be consumed in moderation. With the help of the brewery, discover the raw materials used to make this beverage, and in particular the role of yeast and its benefits.

CREATIVE MOMENTS

– COUP DE TORCHON By Spray Lab ? Center Culturel Georges Pomp It Up

Continuous screen-printing workshop. Bring your tea towels or aprons (100% cotton) to create an original silkscreen print in the colors of the exhibition.

– LA TÊTE DANS LE BOCAL Photobooth by Bout d?essai

Dreaming of being a pickle? Come and be canned in style! Zero additives, 100% you. An offbeat, funny and slightly spicy photo shoot where your head ends up in a jar (without vinegar, I promise). A photo to keep preciously in the fridge, with no expiration date, and to consume without moderation.

– DJ SET ? DO THE FUNKY CHICKEN! By Dr. Pretorius

Join us on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. for a tasty DJ set, featuring eclectic nuggets and spicy selections! Get ready to toast your ears!

– MOUSSE ENGRAVING By Marine Richardier

Using microscopes, observe the fascinating micro-organisms responsible for fermentation and create an engraving motif to represent them.

TASTE WORKSHOPS

– ROLL WHO CAN! Rouelle and Radish

Who can roll the best, the fastest and without dropping everything? This crazy culinary competition is open to all, with no registration and no stress! On the menu: a perfect samossa triangle, a soft spring roll, and a melting sweet cone with miso caramel. Three rolls, one timer, and a whole lot of laughs and deliciousness! Live tastings, demonstrations and prizes for the fastest.

– WIKI CHEESE

A contribution workshop specially designed for Wikipedia buffs and cheese lovers (yes, there is such a thing!).

SCIENTIFIC MEDIATIONS

– DISCOVERING FERMENTED MILK! Lou Leguevel, Louanne Botta, students at IUT Brabois Génie biologique

Meet two energetic future dieticians as they explore the secrets of fermented milk! Between quizzes and surprises, you’ll learn how milk is transformed into yoghurt, kefir or fromage blanc? and why these new products are real allies for our health!

– NO CHEESE WITHOUT BREAD! Le Féru des sciences

PRESENTATION: Discover the secret of dough that swells and bread that rises! A dive into the fascinating world of yeast, the micro-organisms that transform flour into a delicious loaf. A scientific adventure to savor, between fermentation and deliciousness.

– LACTOFERMENTATION, ANOTHER WAY TO CONSERVE Arnaud Delacour

A gourmet immersion into the world of lacto-fermentation, a preserving technique that has been forgotten for a century, yet can be used on a daily basis.

MINI CONF? SAVOUREUSES

– TRADITIONAL FERMENTED MILK PRODUCTS FROM CENTRAL ASIA Almagul Baubekova, microbiologist

– DID THE ROMANS DISAPPEAR BECAUSE OF THEIR DIET? Elisabetta Interdonatto, teacher-researcher and archaeologist. Alice Mougenot, dietician and nutritionist

German :

Anlässlich der Ausstellung Chemical Kitchen entdecken Sie lebende und aktive Kulturen… Hefen, Schimmelpilze, Käse wir erklären Ihnen alles über die verschiedenen Fermentationen, die schließlich unsere Geschmacksnerven erfreuen. Wissenschaftliche Workshops, schmackhafte Verkostungen und cremige Fotografie stehen auf dem Programm. Sagen Sie Cheeeese!

VORFÜHRUNGEN UND VERKÄUFE

– CLUB FERMENTATION ENSAIA Studierende der ENSAIA

Treten Sie einem (r)affinen Club bei, um mehr über Käse, Fermentation und Rezepte für jedermann zu erfahren. Nutzen Sie die Gelegenheit, ihre Produkte durch den Verkauf von Käse von der Ferme de la Bouzule (Champenoux) kennenzulernen.

– SANDROSEN AUS SCHOKOLADE? Schülerinnen und Schüler des Lycée Stanislas Fachbereich Bäckerei

Die Weihnachtsfeiertage stehen vor der Tür, was gibt es also Besseres, als zu lernen, wie man Bonbonhäppchen aus Schokolade herstellt? Entdecken Sie die Technik dieser Schüler und nehmen Sie an praktischen Workshops für die ganze Familie teil (ab 6 Jahren).

– LA FABRICATION DU KOMBUCHA Jérémy Brouillot, Gründer von T?Chanami

Ein Workshop für angehende Mixologen ! Hier erfährst du, wie Tee in Verbindung mit Bakterien, Hefe und Zucker ein erstaunliches Getränk ergibt!

– FERMENTATIONSBEOBACHTUNG EINES GETREIDE-MUTS Brauerei Coin Coin

Blond, braun, weiß, rot? Es gibt unzählige Biere mit ganz unterschiedlichen Geschmacksrichtungen, die man nur in Maßen genießen sollte. In der Brauerei erfahren Sie, welche Rohstoffe für die Herstellung dieses Getränks verwendet werden und welche Rolle die Hefe spielt.

KREATIVE MOMENTE

– COUP DE TORCHON Von Spray Lab? Kulturzentrum Georges Pomp It Up

Durchgehender Workshop zum Thema Siebdruck. Kommen Sie mit Ihren Geschirrtüchern oder Schürzen (100% Baumwolle), um einen originellen Siebdruck in den Farben der Ausstellung herzustellen.

– LA TÊTE DANS LE BOCAL Photobooth von Bout d’essai

Träumst du davon, eine Gurke zu sein? Dann komm und lass dich stilvoll einmachen! Null Zusatzstoffe, 100% du. Ein schräges, lustiges und ein bisschen pikantes Fotoshooting, bei dem dein Kopf in einem Glas landet (ohne Essig, versprochen). Ein Foto, das du wertvoll kühl aufbewahren kannst, kein Verfallsdatum hat und ohne Mäßigung verzehrt werden kann.

– DJ SET ? DO THE FUNKY CHICKEN! Von Dr. Pretorius

Wir treffen uns am Samstag von 17:00 bis 20:00 Uhr zu einem leckeren Dj-Set zwischen eklektischen Nuggets und würzigen Auswahlen! Bereiten Sie Ihre Ohren vor, es wird getoastet!

– GRAVUR AUF MOUSSE Von Marine Richardier

Beobachten Sie mithilfe von Mikroskopen die faszinierenden Mikroorganismen, die für die Gärung verantwortlich sind, und fertigen Sie ein Gravurmotiv an, um sie darzustellen.

GESCHMACKSWORKSHOPS

– ROLLT, WER KANN! Rouelle und Radieschen

Wer rollt am besten, am schnellsten und ohne alles fallen zu lassen? Dieser verrückte kulinarische Wettbewerb ist für alle offen, ohne Anmeldung oder Stress! Auf der Speisekarte stehen eine perfekte Dreiecks-Samossa, eine süße Frühlingsrolle und ein zartschmelzender Zuckerkegel mit Miso-Karamell. Drei Rollen, ein Zeitlimit und eine große Portion Lachen und Schlemmen! Live-Verkostungen, Vorführungen und kleine Geschenke für die Schnellsten.

– WIKI CHEESE

Ein Workshop für Wikipedia-Freaks und Käseliebhaber (ja, so etwas gibt es!).

WISSENSCHAFTSVERMITTLUNG

– ENTDECKEN SIE DIE FERMENTIERTE MILCH! Lou Leguevel und Louanne Botta, Studentinnen am IUT Brabois Génie biologique

Treffen Sie zwei energiegeladene angehende Ernährungswissenschaftlerinnen, um die Geheimnisse der fermentierten Milch zu erforschen! Zwischen Quiz und Überraschungen erfahren Sie, wie sich Milch in Joghurt, Kefir oder Quark verwandelt und warum diese neuen Produkte wahre Verbündete für unsere Gesundheit sind!

– KEIN KÄSE OHNE BROT! Der Wissenschaftsfreak

PRÄSENTATION: Entdecken Sie das Geheimnis des Teigs, der aufquillt, und des Brotes, das aufgeht! Ein Einblick in die faszinierende Welt der Hefe, jener Mikroorganismen, die das Mehl in einen köstlichen Laib verwandeln. Ein wissenschaftliches Abenteuer zum Genießen, zwischen Fermentation und Gaumenfreuden.

– LACTOFERMENTATION, EINE ANDERE MÖGLICHKEIT ZU KONSERVIEREN Arnaud Delacour

Ein köstliches Eintauchen in die Welt der Lactofermentation, einer Konservierungstechnik, die seit einem Jahrhundert in Vergessenheit geraten ist, aber dennoch alltagstauglich ist.

MINI CONF? KÖSTLICHE

– TRADITIONELLE FERMENTISCHE MILCHPRODUKTE AUS ZENTRALASIEN Almagul Baubekova, Mikrobiologin

– SIND DIE RÖMER WEGEN IHRER ERNÄHRUNGSWEISE AUSGESTORBEN? Elisabetta Interdonatto, forschende Lehrerin und Archäologin. Alice Mougenot, Diätassistentin und Ernährungswissenschaftlerin

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire le colture vive e attive alla mostra Chemical Kitchen… Lieviti, muffe, formaggi: vi racconteremo le diverse fermentazioni che alla fine deliziano le nostre papille gustative. Laboratori scientifici, gustose degustazioni e cremose fotografie sono in programma. Dite cheeeese!

DIMOSTRAZIONI E VENDITE

– CLUB DI FERMENTAZIONE ENSAIA Studenti ENSAIA

Unisciti a un club (ri)raffinato per saperne di più su formaggi, fermentazioni e ricette accessibili a tutti. Cogliete l’occasione per scoprire i loro prodotti attraverso una vendita di formaggi della fattoria Bouzule (Champenoux).

– ROSE DI SABBIA NEL CIOCCOLATO? Studenti del Lycée Stanislas sezione pasticceria

Con la stagione delle feste alle porte, quale modo migliore per imparare a fare dei dolcetti al cioccolato? Scoprite le tecniche utilizzate da questi studenti e partecipate ai laboratori pratici con tutta la famiglia (dai 6 anni in su).

– FARE KOMBUCHA Jérémy Brouillot, fondatore di T?Chanami

Un workshop per mixologist principianti! Scoprite come il tè, i batteri, il lievito e lo zucchero lavorano insieme per creare una bevanda straordinaria!

– OSSERVAZIONE DELLA FERMENTAZIONE DI UN CEREAL MOUT Brasserie Coin Coin

Bionde, scure, bianche, rosse: esistono una moltitudine di birre dai sapori molto diversi, da gustare con moderazione. Con l’aiuto del birrificio, scoprite quali sono le materie prime utilizzate per produrre questa bevanda e, in particolare, il ruolo del lievito e i suoi benefici.

MOMENTI CREATIVI

– COUP DE TORCHON A cura di Spray Lab ? Centro culturale Georges Pomp It Up

Laboratorio di serigrafia continua. Portate i vostri strofinacci o grembiuli (100% cotone) per creare una serigrafia originale con i colori della mostra.

– LA TÊTE DANS LE BOCAL Photobooth di Bout d’essai

Sognate di essere un cetriolino? Vieni a farti inscatolare con stile! Zero additivi, 100% te stesso. Un servizio fotografico eccentrico, divertente e un po’ piccante in cui la tua testa finisce in un barattolo (senza aceto, promesso). Una foto da conservare al fresco, senza data di scadenza e da gustare senza moderazione.

– DJ SET ? FAI IL POLLO FUNKY! A cura del Dr. Pretorius

Unitevi a noi sabato dalle 17.00 alle 20.00 per un gustoso DJ set di pepite eclettiche e selezioni piccanti! Preparate le orecchie, c’è da brindare!

– Incisione al microscopio A cura di Marine Richardier

Osservare al microscopio gli affascinanti microrganismi responsabili della fermentazione e creare un motivo d’incisione che li rappresenti.

LABORATORI DEL GUSTO

– RUOTE E RAGAZZI! Rouelle e ravanello

Chi riesce a rotolare meglio, più velocemente e senza far cadere tutto? Questa folle gara culinaria è aperta a tutti, senza iscrizione e senza stress! Nel menu: un triangolo di samossa perfetto, un morbido involtino primavera e un cono dolce fondente con caramello al miso. Tre involtini, un timer e un sacco di risate e di piacere! Degustazioni dal vivo, dimostrazioni e premi per i più veloci.

– WIKI CHEESE

Un laboratorio di contributi pensato appositamente per gli appassionati di Wikipedia e gli amanti del formaggio (sì, esiste davvero!).

MEDIAZIONE SCIENTIFICA

– ALLA SCOPERTA DEL LATTE FERMENTATO! Lou Leguevel e Louanne Botta, studenti dello IUT di Ingegneria Biologica di Brabois

Incontrate due energici futuri dietisti mentre esplorano i segreti del latte fermentato! Tra quiz e sorprese, imparerete come si trasforma il latte in yogurt, kefir o fromage frais e perché questi nuovi prodotti sono dei veri alleati per la nostra salute!

– NON C’È FORMAGGIO SENZA PANE! Le Féru des sciences

PRESENTAZIONE: Scoprite il segreto della pasta che si gonfia e del pane che lievita! Immergetevi nell’affascinante mondo dei lieviti, i microrganismi che trasformano la farina in una deliziosa pagnotta. Un’avventura scientifica tutta da gustare, tra fermentazione e golosità.

– LACTOFERMENTAZIONE, UN ALTRO MODO DI CONSERVARE Arnaud Delacour

Un’immersione gastronomica nel mondo della lattofermentazione, una tecnica di conservazione dimenticata da un secolo eppure utilizzabile ogni giorno.

MINI CONF? TRATTAMENTI GUSTOSI

– PRODOTTI LATTIERO-CASEARI FERMENTATI TRADIZIONALI DELL’ASIA CENTRALE Almagul Baubekova, microbiologa

– I ROMANI SONO SCOMPARSI A CAUSA DELLA LORO DIETA? Elisabetta Interdonatto, insegnante, ricercatrice e archeologa. Alice Mougenot, dietista e nutrizionista

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir los cultivos vivos y activos en la exposición de la Cocina Química… Levaduras, mohos, quesos… le contaremos todo sobre las diferentes fermentaciones que acaban deleitando nuestro paladar. El programa incluye talleres científicos, sabrosas degustaciones y cremosas fotografías. Diga ¡queso!

DEMOSTRACIONES Y VENTAS

– CLUB DE FERMENTACIÓN ENSAIA Estudiantes ENSAIA

Únase a un club (re)refinado para aprender más sobre el queso, la fermentación y recetas accesibles a todos. Aproveche para descubrir sus productos a través de una venta de quesos de la granja Bouzule (Champenoux).

– ¿ROSAS DE ARENA EN CHOCOLATE? Alumnos del Liceo Stanislas sección pastelería

Con las fiestas a la vuelta de la esquina, ¿qué mejor manera de aprender a hacer dulces de chocolate del tamaño de un bocado? Descubra las técnicas utilizadas por estos alumnos y participe en talleres prácticos con toda la familia (a partir de 6 años).

– ELABORACIÓN DE KOMBUCHA Jérémy Brouillot, fundador de T?Chanami

Un taller para principiantes Descubra cómo el té, las bacterias, la levadura y el azúcar se combinan para crear una bebida sorprendente

– OBSERVACIÓN DE LA FERMENTACIÓN DE UN CEREAL MOUT Brasserie Coin Coin

Rubia, oscura, blanca, roja… existen multitud de cervezas con sabores muy diferentes que se disfrutan con moderación. Con la ayuda de la cervecería, descubre qué materias primas se utilizan para elaborar esta bebida y, en particular, el papel de la levadura y sus beneficios.

MOMENTOS CREATIVOS

– COUP DE TORCHON Por Spray Lab ? Centre Culturel Georges Pomp It Up

Taller de serigrafía continua. Traiga sus trapos de cocina o delantales (100% algodón) para crear una serigrafía original con los colores de la exposición.

– LA TÊTE DANS LE BOCAL Photobooth de Bout d’essai

¿Sueña con ser un pepinillo? ¡Ven a enlatarte con estilo! Cero aditivos, 100% tú. Una sesión de fotos extravagante, divertida y un poco picante en la que tu cabeza acabará en un tarro (sin vinagre, te lo prometo). Una foto para guardar en un lugar fresco, sin fecha de caducidad, y para disfrutar sin moderación.

– DJ SET ? ¡HAZ EL POLLO FUNKY! Por el Dr. Pretorius

Únete a nosotros el sábado de 17:00 a 20:00 para disfrutar de un sabroso DJ set de eclécticos nuggets y selecciones picantes Prepara tus oídos, ¡se va a tostar!

– GRABADO EN MOUSSE Por Marine Richardier

Utilizando microscopios, observe los fascinantes microorganismos responsables de la fermentación y cree un motivo de grabado que los represente.

TALLERES DEL GUSTO

– ¡QUE RUEDE QUIEN PUEDA! Rouelle y rábano

¿Quién puede enrollar mejor, más rápido y sin que se le caiga todo? Esta alocada competición culinaria está abierta a todo el mundo, ¡sin inscripción y sin estrés! En el menú: un triángulo de samosa perfecto, un suave rollito de primavera y un cono dulce fundente con caramelo de miso. Tres rollitos, un cronómetro y muchas risas y placeres Degustaciones en directo, demostraciones y premios para los más rápidos.

– QUESO WIKI

Un taller de contribución especialmente diseñado para los fans de Wikipedia y los amantes del queso (¡sí, existe!).

MEDIACIÓN CIENTÍFICA

– DESCUBRIR LA LECHE FERMENTADA Lou Leguevel y Louanne Botta, estudiantes del IUT de Ingeniería Biológica Brabois

Conozca a dos enérgicos futuros dietistas que explorarán los secretos de la leche fermentada Entre acertijos y sorpresas, aprenderá cómo se transforma la leche en yogur, kéfir o queso fresco… ¡y por qué estos nuevos productos son verdaderos aliados para nuestra salud!

– ¡NO HAY QUESO SIN PAN! Le Féru des sciences

PRESENTACIÓN: ¡Descubra el secreto de la masa que se hincha y del pan que sube! Sumérjase en el fascinante mundo de la levadura, los microorganismos que transforman la harina en un delicioso pan. Una aventura científica para saborear, entre fermentación y exquisitez.

– LACTOFERMENTACIÓN, OTRA MANERA DE CONSERVAR Arnaud Delacour

Una inmersión gourmet en el mundo de la lactofermentación, una técnica de conservación olvidada durante un siglo y que, sin embargo, puede utilizarse a diario.

MINI CONF? MANJARES SABROSOS

– PRODUCTOS LÁCTEOS FERMENTADOS TRADICIONALES DE ASIA CENTRAL Almagul Baubekova, microbióloga

– ¿DESAPARECIERON LOS ROMANOS A CAUSA DE SU DIETA? Elisabetta Interdonatto, profesora, investigadora y arqueóloga. Alice Mougenot, dietista y nutricionista

