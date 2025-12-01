Week-End Festif P.O. Box 25th Anniversary Party MJC Lillebonne Nancy
Week-End Festif P.O. Box 25th Anniversary Party MJC Lillebonne Nancy vendredi 12 décembre 2025.
Week-End Festif P.O. Box 25th Anniversary Party
MJC Lillebonne 14 rue du Cheval Blanc Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-12 19:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13
Date(s) :
2025-12-12 2025-12-13
Un week-end explosif pour fêter les 25 ans de P.O Box, 25 ans de sonorités punk-ska, de tournées mythiques et d’énergie pure !
Deux nuits, deux plateaux internationaux, une ambiance de feu, et bien sûr… P.O.Box à domicile, entouré·es de leurs groupes amis venus de Belgique, du Luxembourg, d’Allemagne et du Royaume-Uni.
Vendredi
– Versus You (Lux)
– Black Sheep (BEL)
– P.O.Box (Nancy, 54!)
– Guerilla Poubelle (Paris)
Samedi
– Skin of Tears (DE)
– The JB Conspiracy (UK)
– P.O.Box (Nancy, 54!)
– NØFX (BEL)
Plus de précisions sur le site internet.Tout public
0 .
MJC Lillebonne 14 rue du Cheval Blanc Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 36 82 82 contact@mjclillebonne.fr
English :
An explosive weekend to celebrate 25 years of P.O Box, 25 years of punk-ska sounds, legendary tours and pure energy!
Two nights, two international acts, a fiery atmosphere, and of course? P.O.Box at home, surrounded by their friends from Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany and the UK.
Friday
– Versus You (Lux)
– Black Sheep (BEL)
– P.O.Box (Nancy, 54!)
– Guerilla Poubelle (Paris)
Saturday
– Skin of Tears (DE)
– The JB Conspiracy (UK)
– P.O.Box (Nancy, 54!)
– NØFX (BEL)
More details on the website.
L’événement Week-End Festif P.O. Box 25th Anniversary Party Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-11-30 par DESTINATION NANCY