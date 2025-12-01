Week-End Festif P.O. Box 25th Anniversary Party MJC Lillebonne Nancy

Week-End Festif P.O. Box 25th Anniversary Party

MJC Lillebonne 14 rue du Cheval Blanc Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-12 19:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13

2025-12-12 2025-12-13

Un week-end explosif pour fêter les 25 ans de P.O Box, 25 ans de sonorités punk-ska, de tournées mythiques et d’énergie pure !

Deux nuits, deux plateaux internationaux, une ambiance de feu, et bien sûr… P.O.Box à domicile, entouré·es de leurs groupes amis venus de Belgique, du Luxembourg, d’Allemagne et du Royaume-Uni.

Vendredi

– Versus You (Lux)

– Black Sheep (BEL)

– P.O.Box (Nancy, 54!)

– Guerilla Poubelle (Paris)

Samedi

– Skin of Tears (DE)

– The JB Conspiracy (UK)

– P.O.Box (Nancy, 54!)

– NØFX (BEL)

Plus de précisions sur le site internet.Tout public

MJC Lillebonne 14 rue du Cheval Blanc Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 36 82 82 contact@mjclillebonne.fr

