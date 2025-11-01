Week-end Halloween Gonflé Saint-Lyphard
Week-end Halloween Gonflé Saint-Lyphard samedi 1 novembre 2025.
Week-end Halloween Gonflé
Complexe Sportif de la Vinière Saint-Lyphard Loire-Atlantique
Début : 2025-11-01 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-02 18:00:00
2025-11-01 2025-11-02
Jeux gonflables.
Restauration et buvette sur place. .
Complexe Sportif de la Vinière Saint-Lyphard 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 7 71 05 68 54
