Week-end Saint-Valentin L’Ilot Halles Gourmandes Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux

L’Ilot Halles Gourmandes 85, impasse du bouquet Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux Drôme
Début : 2026-02-14 18:00:00
2026-02-14
Place à la magie… L’espace de la Véranda se pare de ses plus belles couleurs et d’une ambiance plus intimiste. Nombre de place limité .
Cocktails spéciaux au bar, parfaits pour trinquer en amoureux… ou entre amis
L’Ilot Halles Gourmandes 85, impasse du bouquet Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux 26130 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 12 05 78 95
English :
Make way for magic… The Veranda is decked out in its finest colors and a more intimate atmosphere. Limited seating.
Special cocktails at the bar, perfect for toasting lovers? or friends
L’événement Week-end Saint-Valentin Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux a été mis à jour le 2026-02-10 par Office de Tourisme Drôme Sud Provence