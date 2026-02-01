Week-end Saint-Valentin L’Ilot Halles Gourmandes Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux

Week-end Saint-Valentin

L’Ilot Halles Gourmandes 85, impasse du bouquet Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux Drôme

Début : 2026-02-14 18:00:00

fin : 2026-02-14

Date(s) :

2026-02-14

Place à la magie… L’espace de la Véranda se pare de ses plus belles couleurs et d’une ambiance plus intimiste. Nombre de place limité .

Cocktails spéciaux au bar, parfaits pour trinquer en amoureux… ou entre amis

.

L’Ilot Halles Gourmandes 85, impasse du bouquet Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux 26130 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 12 05 78 95

English :

Make way for magic… The Veranda is decked out in its finest colors and a more intimate atmosphere. Limited seating.

Special cocktails at the bar, perfect for toasting lovers? or friends

