Week-end théâtre-forum Place Brancion Breil-sur-Roya

Week-end théâtre-forum

Place Brancion A Ca d’Breï 1er étage Breil-sur-Roya Alpes-Maritimes

Début : 2026-01-17 09:00:00

fin : 2026-01-18 20:00:00

2026-01-17

Week-end théâtre forum sur le thème de l’enfance. Dans le cadre du festival d’éducation populaire Panser et repenser l’enfance , avec Daniel et Leïla de la compagnie OUI DIRE.

Place Brancion A Ca d’Breï 1er étage Breil-sur-Roya 06540 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 59 23 43 96 actanonverba2024@proton.me

English : Forum theater weekend

Weekend theater forum on the theme of childhood. As part of the popular education festival Panser et repenser l’enfance , with Daniel and Leïla from the OUI DIRE company.

