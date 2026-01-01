Week-end théâtre-forum Place Brancion Breil-sur-Roya
Week-end théâtre-forum Place Brancion Breil-sur-Roya samedi 17 janvier 2026.
Week-end théâtre-forum
Place Brancion A Ca d’Breï 1er étage Breil-sur-Roya Alpes-Maritimes
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-17 09:00:00
fin : 2026-01-18 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-01-17
Week-end théâtre forum sur le thème de l’enfance. Dans le cadre du festival d’éducation populaire Panser et repenser l’enfance , avec Daniel et Leïla de la compagnie OUI DIRE.
.
Place Brancion A Ca d’Breï 1er étage Breil-sur-Roya 06540 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 59 23 43 96 actanonverba2024@proton.me
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Forum theater weekend
Weekend theater forum on the theme of childhood. As part of the popular education festival Panser et repenser l’enfance , with Daniel and Leïla from the OUI DIRE company.
L’événement Week-end théâtre-forum Breil-sur-Roya a été mis à jour le 2026-01-12 par Office de Tourisme Menton, Riviera & Merveilles