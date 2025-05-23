Week-end théâtre – Fauconnières Montélier, 23 mai 2025 20:30, Montélier.

Drôme

Week-end théâtre  Fauconnières 38 rue Marcel Pagnol Montélier Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

de 6 à 12 ans

Début : 2025-05-23 20:30:00
fin : 2025-05-23

2025-05-23
2025-05-24

L’association Socio-culturelle de Fauconnières propose un weekend théâtre !
Fauconnières 38 rue Marcel Pagnol
Montélier 26120 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 23 44 63 59  asfauco@gmail.com

English :

The Fauconnières Socio-Cultural Association is offering a theater weekend!

German :

Die Association Socio-culturelle de Fauconnières bietet ein Theaterwochenende an!

Italiano :

L’Associazione socio-culturale Fauconnières organizza un weekend di teatro!

Espanol :

La Asociación Sociocultural de Fauconnières organiza un fin de semana de teatro

