Week-end Yoga – Salle du Grand Bleu Carry-le-Rouet, 15 juin 2025 07:00, Carry-le-Rouet.

Venez profiter d’un agréable week-end autour du Yoga avec Mika De Brito. Au programme, cours de yoga pour tous les niveaux, massages et soundhealing, marchés et artisanat, boissons et nourriture !

Salle du Grand Bleu Plage Du Rouet

Carry-le-Rouet 13620 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 42 13 25 40 festivites@mairie-carrylerouet.fr

Come and enjoy an enjoyable weekend of yoga with Mika De Brito. On the program: yoga classes for all levels, massage and soundhealing, markets and crafts, drinks and food!

Genießen Sie ein angenehmes Wochenende rund um Yoga mit Mika De Brito. Auf dem Programm stehen Yogakurse für alle Stufen, Massage und Soundhealing, Märkte und Kunsthandwerk, Essen und Trinken!

Venite a godervi un weekend di yoga con Mika De Brito. In programma: lezioni di yoga per tutti i livelli, massaggi e soundhealing, mercatini e artigianato, bevande e cibo!

Ven a disfrutar de un fin de semana de yoga con Mika De Brito. ¡En el programa: clases de yoga para todos los niveles, masajes y soundhealing, mercados y artesanía, bebidas y comida!

