Week-end Yoga Dimanche 15 juin 2025.
Début : 2025-06-15
fin : 2025-06-15
2025-06-15
Venez profiter d’un agréable week-end autour du Yoga avec Mika De Brito. Au programme, cours de yoga pour tous les niveaux, massages et soundhealing, marchés et artisanat, boissons et nourriture !
Salle du Grand Bleu Plage Du Rouet
Carry-le-Rouet 13620 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 42 13 25 40 festivites@mairie-carrylerouet.fr
English :
Come and enjoy an enjoyable weekend of yoga with Mika De Brito. On the program: yoga classes for all levels, massage and soundhealing, markets and crafts, drinks and food!
German :
Genießen Sie ein angenehmes Wochenende rund um Yoga mit Mika De Brito. Auf dem Programm stehen Yogakurse für alle Stufen, Massage und Soundhealing, Märkte und Kunsthandwerk, Essen und Trinken!
Italiano :
Venite a godervi un weekend di yoga con Mika De Brito. In programma: lezioni di yoga per tutti i livelli, massaggi e soundhealing, mercatini e artigianato, bevande e cibo!
Espanol :
Ven a disfrutar de un fin de semana de yoga con Mika De Brito. ¡En el programa: clases de yoga para todos los niveles, masajes y soundhealing, mercados y artesanía, bebidas y comida!
