WINTER FAMILY WEEK AFTER SKI

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Lundi 2026-02-19 17:30:00

fin : 2026-02-19 00:00:00

2026-02-19 2026-02-26

Un moment festif pour terminer la journée en beauté ambiance musicale, bonne humeur et food truck pour régaler la famille !

L’ambiance parfaite pour finir la journée en se régalant !

En famille.

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

A festive way to end the day in style, with music, fun and a food truck to delight the whole family!

The perfect atmosphere to end the day in style!

All in the family.

