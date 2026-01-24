WINTER FAMILY WEEK ATELIER CUPCAKES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : Lundi 2026-02-13 15:00:00
fin : 2026-02-24 16:00:00
2026-02-13 2026-02-20 2026-02-24 2026-03-03
Décorez vos cupcakes et repartez avec vos créations !
Un moment créatif et gourmand en famille !
GRATUIT Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme. Dès 3 ans.
English :
Decorate your cupcakes and leave with your own creations!
A creative, gourmet moment for the whole family!
FREE Registration at the Tourist Office. Ages 3 and up.
