WINTER FAMILY WEEK BOUM D'HIVER Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via mercredi 11 février 2026.
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : Mardi 2026-02-11 17:00:00
fin : 2026-02-18 18:30:00
2026-02-11 2026-02-18 2026-02-25 2026-03-04
Une boum festive et pleine d’énergie avec Chocolat et Noisette pour faire danser les enfants au cœur du Marché d’Hiver.
Une fête pensée 100% pour les enfants !
Sous la responsabilité parentale.
+33 4 68 30 68 30
A festive, high-energy party with Chocolat et Noisette to get the kids dancing in the heart of the Marché d’Hiver.
A party designed 100% for kids!
Under parental responsibility.
