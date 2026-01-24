WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONCERT MAXAL Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-02-17 17:30:00
fin : 2026-02-17 18:30:00
2026-02-17
Une parenthèse musicale en plein air où la voix de Maxal crée une atmosphère simple et authentique, propice au partage et à la détente en fin de journée.
Une belle dose de bonne humeur et de partage, à chanter sans modération.
Gratuit En famille.
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
A musical interlude in the open air, where Maxal’s voice creates a simple, authentic atmosphere, perfect for sharing and relaxing at the end of the day.
A great dose of good humor and sharing, to be sung without moderation.
Free of charge for the whole family.
L’événement WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONCERT MAXAL Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-01-24 par OT DE FONT ROMEU