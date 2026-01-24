WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONCERT MAXAL

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-17 17:30:00

fin : 2026-02-17 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-17

Une parenthèse musicale en plein air où la voix de Maxal crée une atmosphère simple et authentique, propice au partage et à la détente en fin de journée.

Une belle dose de bonne humeur et de partage, à chanter sans modération.

Gratuit En famille.

.

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A musical interlude in the open air, where Maxal’s voice creates a simple, authentic atmosphere, perfect for sharing and relaxing at the end of the day.

A great dose of good humor and sharing, to be sung without moderation.

Free of charge for the whole family.

L’événement WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONCERT MAXAL Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-01-24 par OT DE FONT ROMEU