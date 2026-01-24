WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONCOURS DE BONHOMME DE NEIGE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONCOURS DE BONHOMME DE NEIGE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via lundi 9 février 2026.
WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONCOURS DE BONHOMME DE NEIGE
Les airelles Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : Mercredi 2026-02-09 14:00:00
fin : 2026-02-09 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-09 2026-02-16 2026-02-23 2026-03-02
Venez en famille imaginer, créer et donner vie au plus beau des bonhommes de neige ! Cadeaux pour tous les participants Chocolat chaud offert à la remise des prix.
Qui sera le plus créatif ?
Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme. Sous la responsabilité parentale.
Les airelles Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
Bring the whole family to imagine, create and bring to life the most beautiful snowman! Gifts for all participants Hot chocolate at the prize-giving ceremony.
Who will be the most creative?
Registration at the Tourist Office. Under parental responsibility.
