WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONCOURS DE BONHOMME DE NEIGE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONCOURS DE BONHOMME DE NEIGE

Les airelles Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Mercredi 2026-02-09 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-09 16:00:00

2026-02-09 2026-02-16 2026-02-23 2026-03-02

Venez en famille imaginer, créer et donner vie au plus beau des bonhommes de neige ! Cadeaux pour tous les participants Chocolat chaud offert à la remise des prix.

Qui sera le plus créatif ?

Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme. Sous la responsabilité parentale.

Les airelles Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Bring the whole family to imagine, create and bring to life the most beautiful snowman! Gifts for all participants Hot chocolate at the prize-giving ceremony.

Who will be the most creative?

Registration at the Tourist Office. Under parental responsibility.

