WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONFÉRENCE LES PLANTES MÉDICINALES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via vendredi 6 mars 2026.

Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-03-06 17:30:00
fin : 2026-03-06 19:00:00

2026-03-06

Stimuler le système immunitaire les plantes médicinales des Pyrénées prévention du printemps partage de recettes traditionnelles.
Par Anne-Marie Pujol
À la découverte de la médecine naturelle !
Gratuit dès 12 ans.
Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 

English :

Stimulating the immune system ? medicinal plants from the Pyrenees ? spring prevention ? sharing traditional recipes.
By Anne-Marie Pujol
Discover natural medicine!
Free ? from age 12.

