WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONFÉRENCE LES PLANTES MÉDICINALES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONFÉRENCE LES PLANTES MÉDICINALES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via vendredi 6 mars 2026.
WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONFÉRENCE LES PLANTES MÉDICINALES
Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-06 17:30:00
fin : 2026-03-06 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-06
Stimuler le système immunitaire les plantes médicinales des Pyrénées prévention du printemps partage de recettes traditionnelles.
Par Anne-Marie Pujol
À la découverte de la médecine naturelle !
Gratuit dès 12 ans.
.
Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Stimulating the immune system ? medicinal plants from the Pyrenees ? spring prevention ? sharing traditional recipes.
By Anne-Marie Pujol
Discover natural medicine!
Free ? from age 12.
L’événement WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONFÉRENCE LES PLANTES MÉDICINALES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-01-24 par OT DE FONT ROMEU