WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONFÉRENCE LES PLANTES MÉDICINALES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

WINTER FAMILY WEEK CONFÉRENCE LES PLANTES MÉDICINALES

Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-03-06 17:30:00

fin : 2026-03-06 19:00:00

2026-03-06

Stimuler le système immunitaire les plantes médicinales des Pyrénées prévention du printemps partage de recettes traditionnelles.

Par Anne-Marie Pujol

À la découverte de la médecine naturelle !

Gratuit dès 12 ans.

English :

Stimulating the immune system ? medicinal plants from the Pyrenees ? spring prevention ? sharing traditional recipes.

By Anne-Marie Pujol

Discover natural medicine!

Free ? from age 12.

