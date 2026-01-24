WINTER FAMILY WEEK DJ LOUIS SNAKE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

WINTER FAMILY WEEK DJ LOUIS SNAKE

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-02-22 17:30:00

fin : 2026-02-22 19:30:00

2026-02-22

Un DJ set en plein air animé par Louis Snake, Jeune DJ de Font-Romeu, pour profiter d’un moment musical rythmé et convivial en fin de journée.

Gratuit En famille

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

An open-air DJ set hosted by Louis Snake, Font-Romeu’s young DJ, to enjoy a lively and convivial musical moment at the end of the day.

Free Family

