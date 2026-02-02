WINTER FAMILY WEEK LA SCIENCE TOUR DES PYRENEES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

WINTER FAMILY WEEK LA SCIENCE TOUR DES PYRENEES

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-02 15:30:00

fin : 2026-03-02 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-02

Un événement ludique et scientifique mettant en lumière le patrimoine naturel des Pyrénées et ses enjeux, à travers des échanges avec habitants, vacanciers et professionnels de la montagne.

Une belle façon de (re)découvrir nos montagnes pour mieux les comprendre et les protéger.

English :

A fun, scientific event highlighting the natural heritage of the Pyrenees and its challenges, through discussions with local residents, holidaymakers and mountain professionals.

A great way to (re)discover our mountains and better understand and protect them.

