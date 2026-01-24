WINTER FAMILY WEEK LA VEILLÉE PYRÉNÉENNE

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-02-12 18:30:00

fin : 2026-02-26 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-12 2026-02-19 2026-02-26 2026-03-05

Plongez dans la magie de l’hiver avec un conteur qui vous entraîne vers les légendes montagnardes.

Une veillée enchantée au cœur des montagnes catalanes.

Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme.

.

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Immerse yourself in the magic of winter with a storyteller who takes you on a journey through mountain legends.

An enchanted evening in the heart of the Catalan mountains.

Registration at the Tourist Office.

L’événement WINTER FAMILY WEEK LA VEILLÉE PYRÉNÉENNE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-01-24 par OT DE FONT ROMEU