WINTER FAMILY WEEK LA VEILLÉE PYRÉNÉENNE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : Mardi 2026-02-12 18:30:00
fin : 2026-02-26 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-12 2026-02-19 2026-02-26 2026-03-05
Plongez dans la magie de l’hiver avec un conteur qui vous entraîne vers les légendes montagnardes.
Une veillée enchantée au cœur des montagnes catalanes.
Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme.
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
Immerse yourself in the magic of winter with a storyteller who takes you on a journey through mountain legends.
An enchanted evening in the heart of the Catalan mountains.
Registration at the Tourist Office.
