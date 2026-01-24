WINTER FAMILY WEEK SORTIE DU PETIT TRAPPEUR Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

WINTER FAMILY WEEK SORTIE DU PETIT TRAPPEUR

Route de Mont Louis Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Mercredi 2026-02-13 13:30:00

fin : 2026-02-13 17:00:00

2026-02-13 2026-02-20 2026-02-27 2026-03-06

Balade en raquettes en forêt avec reconnaissance des traces d’animaux, découverte de la faune pyrénéenne, apprentissage du feu et fondue au chocolat.

Matériel fourni raquettes, bâtons pour adultes (facultatifs), fondue au chocolat (chocolat et pain au lait ou chamallows).

Pars en exploration avec un guide pour découvrir les merveilles de notre région !

Route de Mont Louis Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Snowshoeing in the forest with animal track recognition, discovery of Pyrenean fauna, fire training and chocolate fondue.

Equipment provided: snowshoes, sticks for adults (optional), chocolate fondue (chocolate and pain au lait or marshmallows).

Explore the wonders of our region with a guide!

