WINTER FAMILY WEEK STAGE POTERIE

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-02-10 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-19 16:00:00

2026-02-10 2026-02-17 2026-02-24 2026-03-03

Stages de 4h (2h le mardi et 2h le mercredi) sur réservation au +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 poteriefr@gmail.com

– 5 ans 30€ 6-8 ans 35€ 9-18 ans 45€ Adulte 55€ À partir de 4 ans en présence des parents.

Pour le plaisir de repartir avec son petit chef-d’œuvre !

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 81 12 50 82

English :

4-hour courses (2 hours on Tuesdays and 2 hours on Wednesdays) bookable by calling +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 poteriefr@gmail.com

– 5 years: 30? 6-8 years: 35? 9-18 years: 45? Adult: 55? From age 4 in the presence of parents.

For the pleasure of taking home your own little masterpiece!

