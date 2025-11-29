Wœrth fête Noël Wœrth

Wœrth fête Noël Wœrth samedi 29 novembre 2025.

Wœrth fête Noël

Grand’Rue Wœrth Bas-Rhin

Début : Samedi 2025-11-29 16:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29 20:30:00

2025-11-29 2025-11-30

Marché de Noël dans le centre ancien illuminé. Produits du terroir et produits artisanaux, restauration. Nombreuses animations pour petits et grands tout au long de la journée.

Woerth organise son traditionnel marché de Noël des artisans et des produits du terroir ! De nombreuses animations sont au programme chasse aux trésors, contes de Noël, marche aux flambeaux et lampions, concours de la plus belle vitrine, bricolages de Noël, distribution de friandises, illumination de la 1ère bougie de la couronne de l’Avent, et photos avec le Saint-Nicolas. 0 .

Grand’Rue Wœrth 67360 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 09 30 21 contact@ville-woerth.eu

English :

Christmas market in the illuminated old town centre. Local products and handicrafts, catering. Numerous activities for young and old throughout the day.

German :

Weihnachtsmarkt im beleuchteten alten Zentrum. Produkte aus der Region und handwerkliche Produkte, Essen und Trinken. Zahlreiche Animationen für Groß und Klein den ganzen Tag über.

Italiano :

Mercatino di Natale nel centro storico illuminato. Prodotti locali e artigianato, ristorazione. Numerose attività per grandi e piccini durante tutta la giornata.

Espanol :

Mercado de Navidad en el centro histórico iluminado. Productos locales y artesanía, restauración. Numerosas actividades para grandes y pequeños durante todo el día.

L’événement Wœrth fête Noël Wœrth a été mis à jour le 2025-07-27 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte