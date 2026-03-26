XCO VTT DE PALAJA COUPE RÉGIONALE D’OCCITANIE

Palaja Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-14

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

À ne pas manquer !

Amis compétiteurs, venez vous mesurer à l’élite régionale lors du XCO VTT de Palaja, manche officielle de la Coupe Régionale d’Occitanie.

Roulez sur l’un des plus beaux circuits de la région, reconnu pour sa technicité, son flow et ses améliorations continues chaque année, avec des nouveautés inédites.

Réservez votre date et venez relever le défi face aux meilleurs coureurs d’Occitanie sur un tracé exigeant et spectaculaire.

Amis spectateurs, profitez d’un spectacle gratuit, sur un circuit entièrement visible, parfait pour encourager les athlètes et vivre l’intensité du XCO au plus près.

Tous les bénévoles du club vous attendent nombreux pour faire de cette journée une grande fête du VTT !

À Palaja, à deux pas de Carcassonne, le XCO se vit à fond.

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Palaja 11570 Aude Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Not to be missed!

Competitors, come and measure yourself against the regional elite at the XCO VTT de Palaja, the official round of the Occitanie Regional Cup.

Ride on one of the region?s finest circuits, renowned for its technicality, flow and continuous improvements every year, with brand-new features.

Save the date and take up the challenge against the best riders in Occitanie, on a demanding and spectacular track.

Spectators, enjoy a free show on a fully visible circuit, perfect for cheering on the athletes and experiencing the intensity of XCO up close.

All the club?s volunteers look forward to seeing you there to make this a great day for mountain biking!

In Palaja, a stone’s throw from Carcassonne, XCO is lived to the full.

L’événement XCO VTT DE PALAJA COUPE RÉGIONALE D’OCCITANIE Palaja a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme