Xtrail Commingeois Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
Xtrail Commingeois Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges dimanche 19 avril 2026.
Xtrail Commingeois
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-19
fin : 2026-04-19
Date(s) :
2026-04-19
1ʳᵉ Édition du Xtrail Commingeois Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges!
Viens découvrir un cadre exceptionnel au cœur des Pyrénées pour cette première édition du Xtrail Commingeois, au pied de la majestueuse cité de Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
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SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
1?? Edition of the Xtrail Commingeois Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges!
Come and discover an exceptional setting in the heart of the Pyrenees for this first edition of the Xtrail Commingeois, at the foot of the majestic town of Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
L’événement Xtrail Commingeois Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65