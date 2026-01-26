Xtrail Commingeois

SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-19

fin : 2026-04-19

Date(s) :

2026-04-19

1ʳᵉ Édition du Xtrail Commingeois Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges!

Viens découvrir un cadre exceptionnel au cœur des Pyrénées pour cette première édition du Xtrail Commingeois, au pied de la majestueuse cité de Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

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SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

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English :

1?? Edition of the Xtrail Commingeois Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges!

Come and discover an exceptional setting in the heart of the Pyrenees for this first edition of the Xtrail Commingeois, at the foot of the majestic town of Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

L’événement Xtrail Commingeois Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65