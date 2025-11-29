YANNICK EL MAMBO BODEGUITA Saint-Nazaire

YANNICK EL MAMBO Samedi 29 novembre, 22h00 BODEGUITA Loire-Atlantique

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T22:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:59:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T22:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:59:00

YANNICK EL MAMBO À LA BODEGUITA pour une soirée 100% LATINA !

DJ El Mambo, de son vrai nom Yannick, est une figure incontournable de la scène latino en Loire-Atlantique, notamment à Pornichet. Professeur de danse,

Yannick El Mambo est spécialisé dans les danses afro-latines telles que la salsa, la bachata, le reggaeton, le konpa et la kizomba. Il est également DJ, animateur et directeur artistique du festival Les Latines, qu’il a lancé en 2018.

https://www.instagram.com/yannickelmambo/

https://soundcloud.com/eldjmambo

https://youtu.be/0APqfWu_hWY?si=aaSIfN6D5vFTEAHR

BODEGUITA 7 rue du Savary, 44600 Saint Nazaire Saint-Nazaire 44600 Ville Port Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554279441708 [{« data »: {« author »: « yannickelmambo », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « El Mambo (@yannickelmambo) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/543393346_18095513860632405_4495248380844686591_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=109&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QG18VmilyW19dQwc07Xa2LLcV1PVUWrYwTMu28EmrjfcOnQ66e_KfrKmX5YBujaAmQ&_nc_ohc=udYPx6zsA8YQ7kNvwH2N_U-&_nc_gid=AEr6QOkfPfSD8FuWaukHmA&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfbRcKpkkoEQcWSm2nzrRcIOVn5CahZH15DRnpOmsmlVgA&oe=68D0391A&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/yannickelmambo/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/yannickelmambo/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « eldjmambo », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « a dj looking to globalize. love sorts of music and the more exoctic the language with a great hook and beat, I’ll play it! », « type »: « rich », « title »: « eldjmambo », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000589768344-zau9qk-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/eldjmambo », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/eldjmambo », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/eldjmambo »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Yannick El Mambo », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Ru00e9sumu00e9 de notre week-end de folieu2764ufe0fnFestival organisu00e9 par l’association danse afro latino. nLe festival c’est :n3 soiru00e9es, 2 salles, 30 intervenants profs, djs , 40 bu00e9nu00e9voles, 30 heures de stages tous niveaux et des show de danse.nCette annu00e9e c’u00e9tait plus 800 participants u00e0 l’hippodrome de Pornichet. nnC’est aussi gru00e2ce u00e0 nos nombreux partenaires et sponsors que tout est possiblenu2705Mairie de Pornichet nu2705Hyundai Saint Nazaire Ocu00e9anis nu2705Brev’barnu2705Et bien d’autres nnSalsa bachata Kizomba Afro Zumba….nOn adore ud83eudd29ud83eudd29ud83eudd29nC’est kdo », « type »: « video », « title »: « Festival Afro-Latino Pornichet 3eme u00e9dition », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/0APqfWu_hWY/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0APqfWu_hWY », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBNssDwCgsAPGgjwn-JUSw », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/0APqfWu_hWY?si=aaSIfN6D5vFTEAHR »}]

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Latina Salsa