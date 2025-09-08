YES | Marketing 2025 HEC Alumni Paris

YES | Marketing 2025 at HEC Paris

The next meeting will take place on September 8 and 9, 2025, and will be hosted by Valeria Stourm, Klaus Miller, and Arnd Vomberg at HEC Paris!

The mission of YES | Marketing is to bring together

excellent marketing researchers

working on quantitative / marketing strategy topics

at European top universities.

Excellent research ideas are rarely born when a lonely researcher sits in an office. Instead, great ideas (and project execution) are typically the result of formal and informal discussions with other people that have different perspectives, backgrounds, and skills.

Many European scholars seek out connections to colleagues working overseas. And there is nothing wrong with that. But we believe that there is plenty of marketing research talent here in Europe that shares a vision for publishing excellent research in the top journals. And YES | Marketing wants to connect these scholars.

To this end, we hold an annual 2-day meeting for participants to connect with new and old friends, to present and comment on cutting-edge research, and to have some fun.

YES | Marketingwas co-founded by Simone Wies (Goethe University Frankfurt) and Christian Schulze (Frankfurt School) and has been hosted by

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management (2018)

Goethe University Frankfurt (2019)

University of Groningen (online, 2021)

University of Groningen (2022)

Maastricht University (2023)

University of Basel (2024)

We are looking forward to YES | Marketing 2025, which will be hosted by HEC Paris!

PLANNED SCHEDULE

Monday, September 8

9:00 am: Registration and Coffee

9:30 am: Welcome Address by Andrea Masini, Dean of Faculty and Research, HEC Paris

9:45 am: Research Session with Xu Zhang (London Business School) “Enhancing Chat-Based Services with Voice Notes: Evidence from a Telehealth Platform”

10:45 am: Coffee Break

11:15 am: Research Session with Jonne Guyt (University of Amsterdam) “Mind the Discount: Retailer and Consumer Responses to the Dutch Ban on Deep Alcohol Promotions”

12:15 pm: Lunch Break

1:45 pm: Research Session with Sascha Alavi (University of Oldenburg) “Red Flags in Sales – How Performance Growth Affects Salespeople’s Criminal Fraud”

2:45 pm: Coffee Break

3:15 pm: Research Session with Alexander Bleier (Frankfurt School) “Granular Control and Privacy Decisions: Evidence from Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT)”

4:00 pm: Departure

5:00 pm: Social Activity – Boat Tour on Seine

7:00 pm: Dinner at Brasserie Alsace, 39 Av. des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris

10:00 pm: Cocktails (optional)

Tuesday, September 9

9:00 am: Arrival and Coffee

9:30 am: Research Session with Oliver Emrich (University of Mainz) “Feeling Mixed, Choosing Mild? Contextually Activated Emotions Affect Consumer Choice in Online Product Recommendation Settings”

10:30 am: Coffee Break

11:00 am: Research Session with Dirk Totzek (University of Passau) “Marketing Matters for Menstrual Well-Being. Period.”

12:00 pm: Lunch Break

1:30 pm: Wrap-Up and Announcement of Next Year’s Destination

2:00 pm: Officially the sad, sad ending of the conference.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2025-09-08T09:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2025-09-09T14:00:00.000+02:00

https://www.hec.edu/en/faculty-research/events/yes-marketing-2025

HEC Alumni 9 avenue Franklin Roosevelt 75008 Paris Quartier des Champs-Élysées Paris 75008 Paris