YOG + MAMELLE BENT BREUGHEL L’ANCIEN Toulouse

YOG + MAMELLE BENT Vendredi 28 novembre, 22h00 BREUGHEL L’ANCIEN Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-28T22:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T22:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00

YOG

Groove intergalactik

Nous ne saurons jamais précisément d’où vient Yog ni quelles sont les origines de son stupétrange dialecte….

Mamelle Bent

Dj set Dancehall

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Reggae Dancehall