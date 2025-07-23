YOGA À LA CHAPELLE Station de Superbagnères Bagnères-de-Luchon

YOGA À LA CHAPELLE Station de Superbagnères Bagnères-de-Luchon mercredi 23 juillet 2025.

YOGA À LA CHAPELLE

Station de Superbagnères LA CHAPELLE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
15
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-23 09:30:00
fin : 2025-08-16 10:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-23 2025-07-30 2025-08-09 2025-08-16 2025-08-22 2025-09-13

Cours proposés par Aurélie
Réservation obligatoire, places limitées. 15  .

Station de Superbagnères LA CHAPELLE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 55 89 

English :

Courses offered by Aurélie

German :

Kurse angeboten von Aurélie

Italiano :

Corsi offerti da Aurélie

Espanol :

Cursos ofrecidos por Aurélie

L’événement YOGA À LA CHAPELLE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE