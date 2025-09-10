YOGA Allenc

YOGA Allenc mercredi 10 septembre 2025.

YOGA

Local du foyer Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Abonnement

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-10

fin : 2025-10-08

Date(s) :

2025-09-10 2025-09-17 2025-09-24 2025-10-01 2025-10-08

Séance yoga animée par Laure Lucier et proposée tous les mercredis de 20h00 à 21H30 par le foyer rural d’Allenc.

Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de Brigitte blanc 06 84 07 60 53.

Séance yoga animée par Laure Lucier et proposée tous les mercredis de 20h00 à 21H30 par le foyer rural d’Allenc.

Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de Brigitte blanc 06 84 07 60 53. .

Local du foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 84 07 60 53

English :

Yoga session led by Laure Lucier and offered every Wednesday from 8:00 to 9:30 pm by the foyer rural d’Allenc.

Information and registration with Brigitte Blanc 06 84 07 60 53.

German :

Diese Yogastunde wird von Laure Lucier geleitet und jeden Mittwoch von 20.00 bis 21.30 Uhr vom Foyer rural d’Allenc angeboten.

Informationen und Anmeldungen bei Brigitte blanc 06 84 07 60 53.

Italiano :

Sessione di yoga condotta da Laure Lucier e offerta ogni mercoledì dalle 20:00 alle 21:30 presso il foyer rural d’Allenc.

Informazioni e iscrizioni presso Brigitte blanc 06 84 07 60 53.

Espanol :

Sesión de yoga dirigida por Laure Lucier y ofrecida todos los miércoles de 20:00 a 21:30 en el vestíbulo rural d’Allenc.

Información e inscripción con Brigitte blanc 06 84 07 60 53.

L’événement YOGA Allenc a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par 48-OT Mont Lozere