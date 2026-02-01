YOGA Allenc
YOGA Allenc mercredi 25 février 2026.
YOGA
Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-25 11:00:00
fin : 2026-02-25 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-25
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous pendant les Vacances d’hiver.
Mercredi 25/02 Yoga 11h 11h45
ouvert aux enfants de 18 mois à 10 ans accompagnés d’un parent
Au local du Foyer Rural
Et Local ouvert à tous et toutes de 16h à 18h30
Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com
English :
The Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to join them during the winter vacations.
Wednesday 25/02 Yoga 11h 11h45
open to children aged 18 months to 10 years accompanied by a parent
At the Foyer Rural premises
And Local open to all from 16h to 18h30
L’événement YOGA Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par 48-OT Mont Lozere