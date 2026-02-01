YOGA

Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-25 11:00:00

fin : 2026-02-25 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-25

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous pendant les Vacances d’hiver.

Mercredi 25/02 Yoga 11h 11h45

ouvert aux enfants de 18 mois à 10 ans accompagnés d’un parent

Au local du Foyer Rural

Et Local ouvert à tous et toutes de 16h à 18h30

Adhésion courte ou à l’année + participation 5€ .

Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com

English :

The Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to join them during the winter vacations.

Wednesday 25/02 Yoga 11h 11h45

open to children aged 18 months to 10 years accompanied by a parent

At the Foyer Rural premises

And Local open to all from 16h to 18h30

L’événement YOGA Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par 48-OT Mont Lozere