Informations pratiques

Allenc

YOGA

Local du foyer – Le Couderc Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Abonnement

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-16 20:00:00

fin : 2026-09-23 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-16 2026-09-23 2026-09-30

Séance yoga animée par Laure Lucier et proposée tous les mercredis de 20h00 à 21H30 par le foyer rural d’Allenc.

Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de Julia 06 40 27 12 96

Séance yoga animée par Laure Lucier et proposée tous les mercredis de 20h00 à 21H30 par le foyer rural d’Allenc.

Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de Julia 06 40 27 12 96 .

Local du foyer – Le Couderc Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Yoga class led by Laure Lucier, offered every Wednesday from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. by the Allenc Community Center.

For more information and to register, contact Julia at 06 40 27 12 96

L’événement YOGA Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 48-OT Mont Lozere