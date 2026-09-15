YOGA Allenc
mercredi 16 septembre 2026 · Allenc
Informations pratiques
Allenc
YOGA
Local du foyer – Le Couderc Allenc Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Abonnement
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-16 20:00:00
fin : 2026-09-23 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-16 2026-09-23 2026-09-30
Séance yoga animée par Laure Lucier et proposée tous les mercredis de 20h00 à 21H30 par le foyer rural d’Allenc.
Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de Julia 06 40 27 12 96
Séance yoga animée par Laure Lucier et proposée tous les mercredis de 20h00 à 21H30 par le foyer rural d’Allenc.
Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de Julia 06 40 27 12 96 .
Local du foyer – Le Couderc Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Yoga class led by Laure Lucier, offered every Wednesday from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. by the Allenc Community Center.
For more information and to register, contact Julia at 06 40 27 12 96
L’événement YOGA Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
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