Yoga au Relais du Moulin Abreschviller 28 juin 2025 08:00

Moselle

Yoga au Relais du Moulin 11 rue du Moulin Abreschviller Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-28 08:00:00

fin : 2025-07-05 09:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

2025-07-05

Vous n’avez jamais fait de yoga ou vous être un yogi confirmé, venez prendre un cours en plein air au Relais du Moulin ! Pas besoin de matériel, venez juste dans une tenue confortable ! Payant, réservation par téléphoneTout public

20 .

11 rue du Moulin

Abreschviller 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 49 63 26 02 contact@domainedelasarre.com

English :

Whether you’ve never done yoga before or you’re a confirmed yogi, come and take an outdoor class at Le Relais du Moulin! No equipment required, just come in comfortable clothes! Paying, reservation by phone

German :

Wenn Sie noch nie Yoga gemacht haben oder ein erfahrener Yogi sind, kommen Sie zu einem Kurs unter freiem Himmel im Relais du Moulin! Sie brauchen keine Ausrüstung, kommen Sie einfach in bequemer Kleidung! Kostenpflichtig, Reservierung per Telefon

Italiano :

Che non abbiate mai fatto yoga o che siate già esperti, venite a fare una lezione all’aperto al Relais du Moulin! Non c’è bisogno di attrezzature, basta venire con abiti comodi! Pagamento, prenotazione telefonica

Espanol :

Tanto si nunca ha practicado yoga como si es un yogui experimentado, venga a tomar una clase al aire libre en el Relais du Moulin No necesita material, venga con ropa cómoda Pago, reserva por teléfono

