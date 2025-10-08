YOGA DU RIRE Espace René Leduc Saint-Père-en-Retz

Espace René Leduc 1 rue de la gare Saint-Père-en-Retz Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-10-08 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-08 11:30:00

Offrez-vous un instant singulier de bien-être en découvrant la pratique du yoga du rire.

Un moment de détente et de joie garanti.

Mercredi 8 octobre de 10h à 11h30

Sur isncription 02 40 27 51 77 secretariat@csc-mireillemoyon.fr

Restauration possible à petit prix. Crêpes party pour commencer cette nouvelle année ! .

Espace René Leduc 1 rue de la gare Saint-Père-en-Retz 44320 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 27 51 77 secretariat@csc-mireillemoyon.fr

English :

Treat yourself to a unique moment of well-being by discovering the practice of laughter yoga.

A moment of relaxation and joy guaranteed.

Wednesday, October 8, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m

Registration: 02 40 27 51 77 secretariat@csc-mireillemoyon.fr

German :

Gönnen Sie sich einen einzigartigen Moment des Wohlbefindens, indem Sie die Praxis des Lachyogas kennenlernen.

Ein Moment der Entspannung und Freude ist garantiert.

Mittwoch, 8. Oktober von 10 bis 11.30 Uhr

Nach Anmeldung: 02 40 27 51 77 secretariat@csc-mireillemoyon.fr

Italiano :

Regalatevi un momento di benessere unico scoprendo la pratica dello yoga della risata.

Un momento di relax e gioia garantito.

Mercoledì 8 ottobre dalle 10.00 alle 11.30

Iscrizione obbligatoria: 02 40 27 51 77 secretariat@csc-mireillemoyon.fr

Espanol :

Regálese un momento único de bienestar descubriendo la práctica del yoga de la risa.

Un momento de relajación y alegría garantizado.

Miércoles 8 de octubre de 10:00 a 11:30

Inscripción obligatoria: 02 40 27 51 77 secretariat@csc-mireillemoyon.fr

