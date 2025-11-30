Yoga et chant Ruche Eco-Solidaire Mimbaste

Yoga et chant

Ruche Eco-Solidaire 1182 Route d’Orthez Mimbaste Landes

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-30

fin : 2025-11-30

Date(s) :

2025-11-30

Corps enchante vous propose une séance de yoga suivie d’un atelier de chant. Ouvert à tous. Tarif libre. Inscription au 06 87 37 96 05.

Corps enchante vous propose une séance de yoga suivie d’un atelier de chant. Ouvert à tous. Tarif libre. Inscription au 06 87 37 96 05. .

Ruche Eco-Solidaire 1182 Route d’Orthez Mimbaste 40350 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 87 37 96 05

English : Yoga et chant

Corps enchante offers a yoga session followed by a singing workshop. Open to all. Free admission. Registration on 06 87 37 96 05.

German : Yoga et chant

Corps enchante bietet Ihnen eine Yogastunde mit anschließendem Gesangsworkshop. Offen für alle. Der Preis ist frei. Anmeldung unter 06 87 37 96 05.

Italiano :

Corps enchante propone una sessione di yoga seguita da un laboratorio di canto. Aperto a tutti. Ingresso libero. Iscrizioni al numero 06 87 37 96 05.

Espanol : Yoga et chant

Corps enchante ofrece una sesión de yoga seguida de un taller de canto. Abierto a todos. Entrada gratuita. Inscripciones en el 06 87 37 96 05.

L’événement Yoga et chant Mimbaste a été mis à jour le 2025-11-21 par OT Pays d’Orthe et Arrigans