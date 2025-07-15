YOGA & MÉDITATION PARC DU MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez 15 juillet 2025 19:00

Début : 2025-07-15 19:00:00
fin : 2025-08-07 20:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-15
2025-07-17
2025-07-22
2025-07-24
2025-07-29
2025-07-31
2025-08-05
2025-08-07
2025-08-12
2025-08-14
2025-08-19

Cours gratuit de yoga et d’approche à la méditation proposé par Patricia Talazac.
Pour tous niveaux.
En plein air ou en salle en cas de temps pluvieux.   .

English :

Free yoga and meditation classes offered by Patricia Talazac.

German :

Kostenloser Kurs über Yoga und die Annäherung an die Meditation, angeboten von Patricia Talazac.

Italiano :

Corsi gratuiti di yoga e meditazione condotti da Patricia Talazac.

Espanol :

Clases gratuitas de yoga y meditación dirigidas por Patricia Talazac.

