YOGA & MÉDITATION PARC DU MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez 15 juillet 2025 19:00
Haute-Garonne
YOGA & MÉDITATION PARC DU MOULIN DES ARTS 279 Rue de la Tignerie Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-07-15 19:00:00
fin : 2025-08-07 20:00:00
2025-07-15
2025-07-17
2025-07-22
2025-07-24
2025-07-29
2025-07-31
2025-08-05
2025-08-07
2025-08-12
2025-08-14
2025-08-19
Cours gratuit de yoga et d’approche à la méditation proposé par Patricia Talazac.
Pour tous niveaux.
En plein air ou en salle en cas de temps pluvieux. .
PARC DU MOULIN DES ARTS 279 Rue de la Tignerie
Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie patricia.talazac@gmail.com
English :
Free yoga and meditation classes offered by Patricia Talazac.
German :
Kostenloser Kurs über Yoga und die Annäherung an die Meditation, angeboten von Patricia Talazac.
Italiano :
Corsi gratuiti di yoga e meditazione condotti da Patricia Talazac.
Espanol :
Clases gratuitas de yoga y meditación dirigidas por Patricia Talazac.
