Yoga Plage LE GOELAND PLAGE Réville
Yoga Plage LE GOELAND PLAGE Réville mardi 29 juillet 2025.
Yoga Plage
LE GOELAND PLAGE Jonville Réville Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-29 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-29 11:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-29
Cours de Yoga sur la plage de Jonville suivi d’une collation au bar le Goêland Plage.
Tarif 20 euros
Salle mise à disposition en cas de mauvais temps
Inscription obligatoire auprès de Flavie
Apportez tapis et/ou serviette de plage
LE GOELAND PLAGE Jonville Réville 50760 Manche Normandie +33 6 30 75 75 58 flavie.fey@diwaliyoga.fr
English : Yoga Plage
Yoga class on Jonville beach followed by a snack at the Goêland Plage bar.
Price 20 euros
Room available in case of bad weather
Registration required with Flavie
Bring mat and/or beach towel
German :
Yogakurs am Strand von Jonville mit anschließendem Imbiss in der Bar le Goêland Plage.
Preis 20 Euro
Saal wird bei schlechtem Wetter zur Verfügung gestellt
Anmeldung bei Flavie erforderlich
Bringen Sie Matte und/oder Strandtuch mit
Italiano :
Lezione di yoga sulla spiaggia di Jonville seguita da uno spuntino al bar Goêland Plage.
Prezzo 20 euro
Camera disponibile in caso di maltempo
Si prega di registrarsi presso Flavie
Portare il tappetino e/o il telo da mare
Espanol :
Clase de yoga en la playa de Jonville seguida de un aperitivo en el bar Goêland Plage.
Precio 20 euros
Sala disponible en caso de mal tiempo
Por favor, inscríbase con Flavie
Trae tu esterilla y/o toalla de playa
