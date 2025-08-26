Yoga Plage LE GOELAND PLAGE Réville

Yoga Plage LE GOELAND PLAGE Réville mardi 26 août 2025.

Yoga Plage

LE GOELAND PLAGE Jonville Réville Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-26 10:00:00

fin : 2025-08-26 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-26

Cours de Yoga sur la plage de Jonville suivi d’une collation au bar le Goêland Plage.

Tarif 20 euros

Salle mise à disposition en cas de mauvais temps

Inscription obligatoire auprès de Flavie

Apportez tapis et/ou serviette de plage

Cours de Yoga sur la plage de Jonville suivi d’une collation au bar le Goêland Plage.

Tarif 20 euros

Salle mise à disposition en cas de mauvais temps

Inscription obligatoire auprès de Flavie

Apportez tapis et/ou serviette de plage .

LE GOELAND PLAGE Jonville Réville 50760 Manche Normandie +33 6 30 75 75 58 flavie.fey@diwaliyoga.fr

English : Yoga Plage

Yoga class on Jonville beach followed by a snack at the Goêland Plage bar.

Price 20 euros

Room available in case of bad weather

Registration required with Flavie

Bring mat and/or beach towel

German :

Yogakurs am Strand von Jonville mit anschließendem Imbiss in der Bar le Goêland Plage.

Preis 20 Euro

Saal wird bei schlechtem Wetter zur Verfügung gestellt

Anmeldung bei Flavie erforderlich

Bringen Sie Matte und/oder Strandtuch mit

Italiano :

Lezione di yoga sulla spiaggia di Jonville seguita da uno spuntino al bar Goêland Plage.

Prezzo 20 euro

Camera disponibile in caso di maltempo

Si prega di registrarsi presso Flavie

Portare il tappetino e/o il telo da mare

Espanol :

Clase de yoga en la playa de Jonville seguida de un aperitivo en el bar Goêland Plage.

Precio 20 euros

Sala disponible en caso de mal tiempo

Por favor, inscríbase con Flavie

Trae tu esterilla y/o toalla de playa

L’événement Yoga Plage Réville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par OT Cotentin Le Val de Saire