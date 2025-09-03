YOGA VINYASA AU RIAD A VICHY ! UN RIAD A VICHY Vichy

YOGA VINYASA AU RIAD A VICHY !

UN RIAD A VICHY 6 rue Chomel Vichy Allier

Tarif : 19 – 19 – EUR

Début : 2025-09-03 18:00:00

fin : 2025-09-03 19:00:00

2025-09-03 2025-09-10 2025-09-17 2025-09-24 2025-10-01

1h de yoga dans ce magnifique Riad en plein centre de Vichy animé Camille Fabre!

Yoga Vinyasa dynamique et fun

Tous les mercredis de 18H à 19H

UN RIAD A VICHY 6 rue Chomel Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 24 55 85 49 unriadavichy@gmail.com

English :

1h of yoga in this beautiful Riad in the center of Vichy led by Camille Fabre!

Dynamic and fun Vinyasa yoga

Every Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm

German :

1 Stunde Yoga in diesem wunderschönen Riad im Zentrum von Vichy unter der Leitung von Camille Fabre!

Dynamisches und lustiges Vinyasa-Yoga

Jeden Mittwoch von 18:00 bis 19:00 Uhr

Italiano :

1 ora di yoga in questo magnifico Riad nel centro di Vichy guidata da Camille Fabre!

Vinyasa yoga dinamico e divertente

Ogni mercoledì dalle 18.00 alle 19.00

Espanol :

¡1 hora de yoga en este magnífico Riad en el centro de Vichy dirigido por Camille Fabre!

Vinyasa yoga dinámico y divertido

Todos los miércoles de 18:00 a 19:00

