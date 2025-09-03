YOGA VINYASA AU RIAD A VICHY ! UN RIAD A VICHY Vichy
YOGA VINYASA AU RIAD A VICHY ! UN RIAD A VICHY Vichy mercredi 3 septembre 2025.
YOGA VINYASA AU RIAD A VICHY !
UN RIAD A VICHY 6 rue Chomel Vichy Allier
Tarif : 19 – 19 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-03 18:00:00
fin : 2025-09-03 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-03 2025-09-10 2025-09-17 2025-09-24 2025-10-01
1h de yoga dans ce magnifique Riad en plein centre de Vichy animé Camille Fabre!
Yoga Vinyasa dynamique et fun
Tous les mercredis de 18H à 19H
.
UN RIAD A VICHY 6 rue Chomel Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 24 55 85 49 unriadavichy@gmail.com
English :
1h of yoga in this beautiful Riad in the center of Vichy led by Camille Fabre!
Dynamic and fun Vinyasa yoga
Every Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm
German :
1 Stunde Yoga in diesem wunderschönen Riad im Zentrum von Vichy unter der Leitung von Camille Fabre!
Dynamisches und lustiges Vinyasa-Yoga
Jeden Mittwoch von 18:00 bis 19:00 Uhr
Italiano :
1 ora di yoga in questo magnifico Riad nel centro di Vichy guidata da Camille Fabre!
Vinyasa yoga dinamico e divertente
Ogni mercoledì dalle 18.00 alle 19.00
Espanol :
¡1 hora de yoga en este magnífico Riad en el centro de Vichy dirigido por Camille Fabre!
Vinyasa yoga dinámico y divertido
Todos los miércoles de 18:00 a 19:00
L’événement YOGA VINYASA AU RIAD A VICHY ! Vichy a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par Vichy Destinations