Yom x Ceccaldi Le rythme du silence Centre Culturel de Vichy Vichy

Yom x Ceccaldi Le rythme du silence

Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue du Maréchal Foch Vichy Allier

Début : 2026-03-13 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-13 21:30:00

2026-03-13

Trois musiciens, Yom et les frères Ceccaldi, trois instruments clarinette, violon, violoncelle unis dans une même respiration nous invitent à une expédition sonore aux frontières du visible.

Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue du Maréchal Foch Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 30 50 30

English :

Three musicians, Yom and the Ceccaldi brothers, three instruments clarinet, violin, cello united in a single breath, invite us on a sonic expedition to the frontiers of the visible.

