Your Guide to the Online Business Degree: Meet the Grads Coursera Mountain View

Your Guide to the Online Business Degree: Meet the Grads Coursera Mountain View jeudi 30 octobre 2025.

Your Guide to the Online Business Degree: Meet the Grads Coursera Mountain View Jeudi 30 octobre, 09h00 On registration

Your Guide to the HEC Paris Online Business Degree: Meet the Grads

Curious what it’s really like to earn a business degree online? Hear directly from graduates who’ve been there.

In this live panel, recent graduates from the University of Illinois, Illinois Tech, and HEC Paris will share their personal experiences, from applying and balancing coursework to building global connections and advancing their careers.

Whether you’re exploring your options or ready to apply, this is your chance to ask questions and get an inside look at the online business degree journey, directly from those who’ve experienced it.

Develop an entrepreneurial mindset, and learn to identify innovation opportunities with HEC Paris

Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of innovation, with modules and team projects with high caliber faculty and entrepreneurs. Develop the confidence to turn great ideas into thriving start-ups, as part of HEC’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Through a curriculum that blends business innovation theory with real-life business development, you’ll learn to identify high potential commercial opportunities. You’ll develop strategies to attract the talent and capital your ideas need, and the decision-making skills to manage rapid growth and risk ethically and sustainably.

These world-class HEC Paris Innovation and Entrepreneurship degrees have been shaped with the needs of busy working professionals and business leaders in mind, with two distinct program paths created for either early-stage or managerial mid-career development.

HEC Paris Innovation and Entrepreneurship programs are the ideal choice if you’re looking to:

Launch your own company

Bring innovation cultures and practices to an existing business

Become a sought-after and valued contributor to other projects and businesses.

With the skills, insights and opportunities necessary for accelerated career growth, successful graduates go on to become founders, innovation management consultants, and decision makers in many other strategic and executive roles.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2025-10-30T09:00:00.000-07:00

Fin : 2025-10-30T10:30:00.000-07:00

1

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/1517575181364/WN_uJwtw20wQJuHi1mzn2x6GA#/registration

Coursera 381 E. Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA 94041 Mountain View 94041 Santa Clara County