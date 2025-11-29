YVES JOURDANET & GUY CHANUT HONKY TONK Arles

YVES JOURDANET & GUY CHANUT Samedi 29 novembre, 20h30 HONKY TONK Bouches-du-Rhône

Début : 2025-11-29T20:30:00 – 2025-11-29T23:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T20:30:00 – 2025-11-29T23:00:00

Avec leurs 50 ans de scènes, Yves Jourdanet et Guy Chanut revisitent les sixties avec une énergie entièrement acoustique, de Dylan à Led Zeppelin, avec, pourquoi pas, un petit clin d’œil à Bourvil, Gainsbourg ou Dutronc.

https://youtu.be/x-4VoOLX_kI?si=Nmv3pIJUrSE4AxN6

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Sixties Woodstock génération