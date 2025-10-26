ZAZ – CONFLUENCE SPECTACLES Avignon

dimanche 26 octobre 2025.

ZAZ Début : 2025-10-26 à 18:00. Tarif : – euros.

ZOUAVE PRÉSENTE : ZAZZAZ s’est imposée sur la scène musicale depuis son succès fulgurant avec le titre Je veux en 2010. Avec sa voix unique et son style mêlant pop, chanson française et jazz, elle a conquis le coeur de nombreux fans à travers le monde. Après 5 albums couronnés de succès et des tournées mémorables, ZAZ s’apprête à faire son grand retour sur scène en France en 2025. Elle présentera un nouvel album, dont les premières notes commenceront à se révéler dans les prochaines semaines. Il sera l’âme de cette nouvelle tournée ou l’on retrouvera la bête de scène, l’énergie et la voix extraordinaire de ZAZ.—ZAZ has made a name for herself on the music scene since her meteoric success with the song ‘Je veux’ in 2010. With her unique voice and her style that blends pop, French chanson, and jazz, she has won the hearts of many fans around the world. After five successful albums and memorable tours, ZAZ is set to make her grand return to the stage in Europe in 2025. She will present a new album, with the first notes starting to be revealed in the coming weeks. It will be the soul of this new tour, where we will find the stage beast, the energy, and the extraordinary voice of ZAZ.

CONFLUENCE SPECTACLES PLACE DE L’EUROPE 84000 Avignon 84